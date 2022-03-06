BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is currently accepting registrations for youth softball.
Youth softball is for those in grades 3-6. The cost will be $45 for Brattleboro residents and $60 for everyone else. A t-shirt is included in the registration fee.
The program is designed to teach the players the fundamentals of softball along with providing them with an enjoyable experience. Practice and games will be 2-3 times a week. Games will be played in Brattleboro and neighboring towns.
Registrations for both grades 3-6 boys lacrosse and grades 3-6 girls lacrosse are also being accepted.
The fee is $20 for Brattleboro residents and $35 for all others. Youth lacrosse will have 1-2 practices a week, focusing on fundamentals and skill building. A minimum of 10 participants are required to run each age group.
Those interested in softball or lacrosse can register three different ways: 1)In-person is Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m., beginning immediately at the Gibson-Aiken Center. 2)There will be extended in-person registrations on March 16, from 1:30-6 p.m., at the Gibson-Aiken Center. 3)Online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for any program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.