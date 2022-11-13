CASTLETON — When some of the best senior field hockey players in Vermont faced off on Saturday at Castleton University, it was the South that defeated the North 6-0.
"It was lots of fun. It was a great time," said Bellows Falls coach Bethany Coursen of the all-star day. "The weather was great."
Woodstock's Lily Gubbins and Otter Valley's Mackenzie McKay each tallied twice. Alexina Peckingpaugh (Windsor) and Ryleigh LaPorte (Otter Valley) also scored.
In the Rising Stars round robin for some of the top underclassmen, the Neon squad prevailed by beating Light Blue and playing White to a tie.
North/South players: Ava Cutler (Brattleboro), Mary Wallace (Bellows Falls), Ellie MacDonald (Burlington), Lily Gubbins (Woodstock), Fleur Smeyers (Woodstock), Audry Emery (Woodstock), Alexina Peckingpaugh (Windsor), Sierra McDermott (Rutland), Jillian Perry (Rutland), Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer (Rutland), Mackenzie McKay (Otter Valley), Ryleigh LaPorte (Otter Valley), Kylie Prins (Burr and Burton), Alex Faucher (Burr and Burton), Qwynn Humphry (Burr and Burton), Delana Underwood (Burr and Burton), Alexis Murray (Fair Haven), Alana Williams (Fair Haven), Kiki Hayward (U-32), Caitlyn Fielder (U-32), Maria Stephanie (U-32), Isabella Bevins (Spaulding), Hannah King (Spaulding), Ava Spooner (Essex), Hannah MacDonald (Saint Johnsbury), Genevieve Hatch (Saint Johnsbury), Eli Muller (Montpelier), Hanna Grasso (Montpelier), Grace Elwell (North Country), Baylee Rock (Milton).
Rising Stars' area players: Ava LaRoss (Bellows Falls), Izzy Stoodley (Bellows Falls), Emma Bazin (Bellows Falls), Gracie McGinnis (Bellows Falls), Livie Clough (Bellows Falls), Emma Gragen (Brattleboro), Mallory Newton (Brattleboro), Ericka Fletcher (Brattleboro), Erika Favreau (Brattleboro).