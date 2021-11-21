CASTLETON — The South defeated the North 39-35 in the 20th annual All-Star football game on Saturday at Castleton University.
Bellows Falls' Jeb Monier, Jed Lober and quarterback Jonathan Terry all had a touchdown run for the victors. Terry's seven-yard keeper to the house was the game-winning score.
Running back Harrison Gleim and offensive lineman Patrick Barbour also represented the Division 2 state champion Terriers. The winners had Brattleboro's Calvin Gould, Tyler McNary and Aaron Petrie on their side as well.
Hartford's Tarin Prior picked off two passes for the South, which was coming off of a blowout win in the 2019 matchup. There was no game played in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
On the other side, Burlington-South Burlington's Amari Fraser carried the ball 23 times for 118 yards. The North now has an 11-9 record in the series.
The South’s roster: Patrick Barbour, Harrison Gleim, Jed Lober, Jeb Monier and Jonathan Terry of Bellows Falls; Calvin Gould, Tyler McNary and Aaron Petrie of Brattleboro; Will Addington, David Keyes and Warren McIntyre of Burr and Burton; Josh Williams and Luke Williams of Fair Haven; Harry Gaudet, Brandon Potter, Tarin Prior, Jacob Seaver, Devon Sinclair and Colin Vielleux of Hartford; Nick Austin-Neil, Nikolai Luksch, Matt Kiernan and Sam Warren of Middlebury; Connor Lopiccolo of Mill River; Kaleb Carpenter, Hayden Gaudette, Andrew Gilbert, Austin Grogan and Danyal Khan of Mount Anthony; Brady Diaz and Dylan Stevens-Clark of Otter Valley; Greg Tilton of Oxbow; Colby Hutchins of Poultney; Jack Coughlin, Trey Davine, Ben Parker and Slade Postemski of Rutland; Sam Presch and Caleb Roby of Springfield; Dalton Clifford, Austin Gauld and Ben Gilbert of Windsor; Robbie Macri and Corey White of Woodstock.
The North’s roster: Nick Bidwell, Ryan Goodman, Brody Hamel and Kenny Salls of BFA Fairfax-Lamoille; Justin Brown, Cole Montague and Dakota Wry of BFA St. Albans; Taylen Bennett, Cam Benoit, and Amari Fraser of Burlington-South Burlington; Jared Anderson, Ryan Canty, Angelos Carroll, Haden Hilgerdt, Henry Kramer and Ryan Walker of Champlain Valley Union; Alex Rublee and Ben Knapp of Colchester; Sebastian Coppolla, Kam Cyr, Oliver Orvis, Walker Root and Ben Serrantonio of Essex; Trevor Lussier and Victor Richardy of Lyndon; Chaz Larivee and Colin Mathis of Milton; Harley Vorse of Missisquoi Valley; Adam Mansfield, Carmelo Miceli and Ryan Stoddard of Mount Abraham; Gabe Baron and Carson Holloway of Mount Mansfield; Garrett Heath of North Country; Maxime Makuza and Kadin McConinck of Rice Memorial; Colton Perkins and Andrew Trottier of Spaulding; Sam Begin, Anthony Briggs, Karson Clark and Jacob Silver of St. Johnsbury; Henry Beling, Cameron Comstock and Charles Haynes of Union-32.