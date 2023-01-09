BRATTLEBORO — A spaghetti dinner to benefit the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team will be held on Jan. 26 at Brattleboro Elks from 6-8 p.m.
The costs are: $10 for adults and $6 for children under 12. The servers will be the BUHS boys hockey players, while desserts will be provided by the hockey parents.
Tickets will be sold in advance and at the door. Take-out will also be available.
The raffle will be drawn during the dinner. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event.