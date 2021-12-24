WILMINGTON — On Nov. 17, 2009, Devon Spirka signed a National Letter of Intent inside the Twin Valley library to attend and play basketball at Division 2 Holy Family University in Philadelphia. She had made a verbal commitment three months earlier.
The star point guard set single-game records at Twin Valley with 16 assists and 13 steals.
“What I’m most proud of, is that she set this goal four or five years ago and didn’t give up. Having a goal and doing what it takes to achieve it means more than the points and assists,” said Devon’s mother on signing day.
Also a great soccer player, Spirka finished her high school career with 47 goals and 29 assists on the pitch.