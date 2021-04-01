BRATTLEBORO — School-based spring sports programs in Vermont may initiate full team-based, coach-led practice sessions, including drills involving incidental contact and intrasquad scrimmages no earlier than April 5. A limited exception is provided for baseball pitchers and catchers, which were allowed to participate in coach-led practice sessions starting March 29.
The first day of interscholastic competition for spring sports is April 17. Contests may only occur between Vermont-based teams and interstate teams where the school fully adheres to the AOE Strong and Healthy Start guidance.
Baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field may hold team practice sessions and interscholastic competitions. Teams must implement measures to ensure adequate physical distance is maintained between individuals not engaged in active play. If it can be done safely, teams should provide additional seating for teams outside of dugouts to promote distancing.
The number of participants at a track and field meet may not exceed current limits on event size — currently 150 people for outdoor events. A meet may involve multiple groupings throughout the day if the groups do not interact with each other.
Lacrosse and ultimate frisbee teams may hold practice sessions, intrasquad scrimmages, and interscholastic competitions. Teams must implement measures to ensure that adequate physical distance is maintained between individuals not actively engaged in play.
The number of spectators at outdoor events should be limited as much as possible and measures should be put in place to ensure physical distancing between households. At no time shall the total number of spectators exceed current limits on event size — currently 150 people for outdoor events. Teams, team staff, and competition officials are a separate group and do not count against the gathering limit providing the groups do not interact.
Schools shall ensure that all players, coaches, officials, and staff complete a health check at first point of contact for school-sponsored practice sessions, scrimmages, games, meets or competitions. It is also recommended that schools perform a health screen on spectators to the extent possible.
Facial coverings are required to be worn by all players, coaches, officials, staff, and spectators at all times, including during active play. Students who have a medical or behavioral reason for not wearing a facial covering should not be required to wear one; these decisions should be made in partnership with the health care provider and school nurse. An exception is provided for participants in distance running, both during practice sessions and interscholastic competitions, where a minimum of six feet of physical distance can be maintained at all times.
Concession operations must fully adhere to the most current guidance published by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development for food service operations. All those working at the concession must wear a mask at all times. Concession patrons must wear masks and maintain safe physical distancing while waiting in line.
In New Hampshire, the NHIAA baseball and softball committees highly recommend and encourage that all participants (players, coaches, managers, umpires, etc.) wear face coverings during practice and competition.
Week 1 Schedule
April 13
Hinsdale baseball at Mascenic, 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball at Mascenic, 4 p.m.
April 14
Hinsdale baseball hosts Sunapee, 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball hosts Sunapee, 4 p.m.
April 15
Hinsdale baseball hosts Mascenic, 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball hosts Mascenic, 4 p.m.
April 17
Bellows Falls track at Brattleboro, 10 a.m.
Brattleboro girls tennis hosts MAU, 11 a.m.
Brattleboro girls lacrosse at Middlebury, 11 a.m.
Brattleboro baseball hosts Hartford, 11 a.m.
Brattleboro softball hosts Hartford, 11 a.m.
Leland & Gray softball hosts White River Valley, 11 a.m.
Bellows Falls girls tennis hosts Rutland, 11 a.m.
Bellows Falls boys tennis hosts MAU, noon
April 19
Brattleboro boys tennis at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls softball at MSJ, 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls Ultimate hosts Sharon, 4:30 p.m.