BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is taking registrations for spring sports (T-ball, Small-Fry, Softball, Boys and Girls Lacrosse, and Gymnastics). The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be enforcing all policies and procedures regarding COVID-19 set by the Governor.
There will be additional registration hours 1-6 p.m. on March 17 and 18 in the Gibson Aiken Senior Center. A late registration fee will be in effect March 24.
Registration may be completed by doing one of the following:
1) You may call the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Office at 802-254-5808 to schedule an appointment to register at the Gibson Aiken Center. You are asked to wear a mask when registering. 2) You may go to Brattleboro.org and complete the fillable registration form along with the COVID-19 release form and then email it to: recreation@brattleboro.org. 3) In person registration will be held in the Gibson Aiken Senior Center on March 17 and 18 from 1:30-6 p.m. You are asked to wear a mask and social distance while waiting in line. Enter the building through the back door for registration. 4) You may print and complete a registration and COVID-19 release form and mail them with payment included to: Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, ATTN: Spring Registration, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and you should click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.