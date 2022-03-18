April 1
Brattleboro boys tennis at Keene: 4:30 p.m.
April 6
Brattleboro Unified basketball hosts Middlebury: 2:15 p.m.
April 8
Brattleboro boys lacrosse at Hartford: 4 p.m.
Brattleboro Ultimate at Long Trail: 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro boys tennis hosts Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls Ultimate hosts Mill River: 4:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray Ultimate hosts Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.
April 11
Hinsdale baseball hosts Sunapee: 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball hosts Sunapee: 4 p.m.
Bellows Falls girls tennis at Rutland: 4 p.m.
Brattleboro Ultimate at Bellows Falls: 4:30 p.m.
April 12
Brattleboro boys lacrosse at Burr and Burton: 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray baseball at Mill River: 4:30 p.m.
April 13
Hinsdale baseball at Farmington: 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball at Farmington: 4 p.m.
Brattleboro girls lacrosse at Hartford: 4:30 p.m.
April 14
Brattleboro Ultimate at Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls girls tennis hosts Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray baseball hosts White River Valley: 4:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray softball hosts West Rutland: 4:30 p.m.
Twin Valley baseball at Arlington: 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro baseball hosts Bellows Falls: 5 p.m.
Brattleboro softball hosts Springfield: 5 p.m.
April 15
Hinsdale baseball hosts Concord Christian: 4 p.m.
Bellows Falls Ultimate at Leland & Gray: 4:30 p.m.
April 16
Brattleboro girls tennis at MSJ: 11 a.m.
Brattleboro boys lacrosse at Rutland: 11 a.m.
Bellows Falls girls tennis at MAU: 11 a.m.
Bellows Falls boys tennis at Otter Valley: 11 a.m.
April 18
Hinsdale baseball hosts Wilton: 4 p.m.
April 19
Brattleboro softball hosts Keene: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls girls tennis hosts Hartford: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls baseball hosts Otter Valley: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls softball hosts Poultney: 4:30 p.m.
April 20
Hinsdale softball hosts Newmarket: 4 p.m.
Brattleboro baseball at Keene: 4:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray Ultimate at Mill River: 4:30 p.m.
April 21
Bellows Falls girls tennis at Woodstock: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls baseball at Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls softball at Fall Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray baseball hosts Windsor: 4:30 p.m.
April 22
Hinsdale baseball hosts Portsmouth Christian: 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball hosts Portsmouth Christian: 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray Ultimate hosts Sharon Academy: 4:30 p.m.
April 23
Leland & Gray baseball hosts Springfield: 11 a.m.
Leland & Gray softball hosts Springfield: 11 a.m.
Bellows Falls baseball hosts Green Mountain: noon
Bellows Falls softball hosts Green Mountain: noon
April 25
Hinsdale baseball hosts Derryfield: 4 p.m.
April 26
Brattleboro girls tennis at Burr and Burton: 4 p.m.
Brattleboro Ultimate hosts Leland & Gray: 4:15 p.m.
Brattleboro boys tennis hosts Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro baseball at MAU: 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro softball at MAU: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls Ultimate at Long Trail: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls girls tennis hosts MSJ: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls baseball at Windsor: 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls softball hosts Windsor: 4:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray baseball at Arlington: 4:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray softball at Twin Valley: 4:30 p.m.