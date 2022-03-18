Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

April 1

Brattleboro boys tennis at Keene: 4:30 p.m.

April 6

Brattleboro Unified basketball hosts Middlebury: 2:15 p.m.

April 8

Brattleboro boys lacrosse at Hartford: 4 p.m.

Brattleboro Ultimate at Long Trail: 4:30 p.m.

Brattleboro boys tennis hosts Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls Ultimate hosts Mill River: 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray Ultimate hosts Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.

April 11

Hinsdale baseball hosts Sunapee: 4 p.m.

Hinsdale softball hosts Sunapee: 4 p.m.

Bellows Falls girls tennis at Rutland: 4 p.m.

Brattleboro Ultimate at Bellows Falls: 4:30 p.m.

April 12

Brattleboro boys lacrosse at Burr and Burton: 4 p.m.

Leland & Gray baseball at Mill River: 4:30 p.m.

April 13

Hinsdale baseball at Farmington: 4 p.m.

Hinsdale softball at Farmington: 4 p.m.

Brattleboro girls lacrosse at Hartford: 4:30 p.m.

April 14

Brattleboro Ultimate at Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls girls tennis hosts Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray baseball hosts White River Valley: 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray softball hosts West Rutland: 4:30 p.m.

Twin Valley baseball at Arlington: 4:30 p.m.

Brattleboro baseball hosts Bellows Falls: 5 p.m.

Brattleboro softball hosts Springfield: 5 p.m.

April 15

Hinsdale baseball hosts Concord Christian: 4 p.m.

Bellows Falls Ultimate at Leland & Gray: 4:30 p.m.

April 16

Brattleboro girls tennis at MSJ: 11 a.m.

Brattleboro boys lacrosse at Rutland: 11 a.m.

Bellows Falls girls tennis at MAU: 11 a.m.

Bellows Falls boys tennis at Otter Valley: 11 a.m.

April 18

Hinsdale baseball hosts Wilton: 4 p.m.

April 19

Brattleboro softball hosts Keene: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls girls tennis hosts Hartford: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls baseball hosts Otter Valley: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls softball hosts Poultney: 4:30 p.m.

April 20

Hinsdale softball hosts Newmarket: 4 p.m.

Brattleboro baseball at Keene: 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray Ultimate at Mill River: 4:30 p.m.

April 21

Bellows Falls girls tennis at Woodstock: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls baseball at Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls softball at Fall Mountain: 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray baseball hosts Windsor: 4:30 p.m.

April 22

Hinsdale baseball hosts Portsmouth Christian: 4 p.m.

Hinsdale softball hosts Portsmouth Christian: 4 p.m.

Leland & Gray Ultimate hosts Sharon Academy: 4:30 p.m.

April 23

Leland & Gray baseball hosts Springfield: 11 a.m.

Leland & Gray softball hosts Springfield: 11 a.m.

Bellows Falls baseball hosts Green Mountain: noon

Bellows Falls softball hosts Green Mountain: noon

April 25

Hinsdale baseball hosts Derryfield: 4 p.m.

April 26

Brattleboro girls tennis at Burr and Burton: 4 p.m.

Brattleboro Ultimate hosts Leland & Gray: 4:15 p.m.

Brattleboro boys tennis hosts Burr and Burton: 4:30 p.m.

Brattleboro baseball at MAU: 4:30 p.m.

Brattleboro softball at MAU: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls Ultimate at Long Trail: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls girls tennis hosts MSJ: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls baseball at Windsor: 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls softball hosts Windsor: 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray baseball at Arlington: 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray softball at Twin Valley: 4:30 p.m.