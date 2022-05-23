PELHAM, N.H. — Four Hinsdale High School students have qualified for the Division 3 State Track and Field Meet to be held Saturday at Pelham High School.
Matthew St. John will compete in the discus and shot put. He made it into the field via heaves of 106-7 (discus) and 34-9.75 (shot).
Michael Lugo enters with the 13th fastest time in the 3200, with an 11:08.16.
Kailyn Fleury is seeded 14th in the 1600 race. Her best time yet is a 6:20:34.
Shiane Davis is ranked 15th in the triple jump with a mark of 28-10. Hopkinton’s Grace Hall and Campbell’s Ava Houle are the favorites in this event.