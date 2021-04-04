WESTMINSTER — After helping the Hartford varsity girls ice hockey team to a 5-5 record, Bellows Falls Union High School students Grace Bazin and Izzy Stack were named Vermont All-Stars.
Bazin had tallied twice when the Terriers zipped Champlain Valley Union 2-0 in the Division 1 field hockey state championship game on Halloween. Stack was one of the captains for the Bellows Falls varsity girls socccer team last fall.
The complete girls ice hockey All-Star team is shown below.
BFA-Saint Albans: Macie Boissonneault, Sophia Zemianek, Jodie Gratton, Caroline Bliss. Burlington/Colchester: Ruby Wool, Brynn Coughlin, Kendall Muzzy, Camryn Poulin. Burr and Burton: Stella Turner, Kilo Francomb, Lola Herzog. Champlain Valley Union: Riley Erdman, Tess Everett, Karina Bushweller. Essex: Celia Wiegand, Courtney Himes, Abigail Robbins, Hannah Himes, Sophia Forcier. Hartford: Izzy Stack, Sophie Trombley, Nora Knudsen, Grace Bazin. Harwood: Hailey Brickey, Louisa Thomsen, Amelia Nordle. Kingdom Blades: Korey Champney, Reese Petit, Liza Morse, Julia Ballinger. Middlebury: Abby Hodset, Audrey Schnoor, Ella Tucker, Channing Brush. Missisquoi: Madison Conley, Abigail Bessette, Brianna Parent. Rice: Alison Walker, Katherine Hoff, Emily McDonald, Vittoria Pizzagalli. Rutland: Alexis Patterson, Izzy Crossman. South Burlington: Sabrina Brunet, Catie Collins, Sofie Richland, Ella Troville. Spaulding: Zoe Tewksbury, Molly Parker, Hannah King, Rebecca McKelvey. Union-32: Cece Curtin, Caitlyn Fielder, Gracyn Kurrle. Woodstock: Isabel Konignenberg, Lily Gubbins, Skylar Haley.