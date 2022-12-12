WESTMINSTER — Pete Peck now has something in common with Bo Birsky, Mike Hatt and Richie Wyman.
He became the fourth Springfield basketball coach to win 100 games, guiding the Cosmo girls to a 40-22 victory over host Bellows Falls on Monday night.
"It's really special to be able to contribute to the milestone," said Macie Stagner, who finished with a game-high 22 points. "I was in a bit of a slump in the first half, so it felt amazing to get going in the second half."
The sophomore point guard made six layups on the night, sank two free throws, knocked down a mid-range jumper, and also drilled a pair of shots from downtown.
"Stagner scored twelve of her twenty-two in the third quarter," mentioned BF head coach Dennis Fitzgerald. "We really didn’t have an answer for her. She can shoot the lights out."
The Terriers kept it close in the first half, with Aubrey Maxfield's layup, a putback from Izzy Stoodley and Aliya Farmer's deep deuce being the early highlights.
"De-fense! De-fense!" the student section chanted late in the opening quarter.
Nola Sciacca, Eryn Ross and Tela Harty all swished one from the charity stripe before the hosts went to the intermission trailing 19-12.
"I was very proud of the energy they showed on the bench and on the court," Fitzgerald said of his BF players after the game.
Hannah Terry splashed a 3 and Laura Kamel added a follow over the next eight minutes, which were dominated by Stagner. The floor general often went one-on-one with Sciacca, but also wowed the crowd with a bucket after a steal and a pretty baseline drive.
Her trifectas from the right side spearheaded an 18-5 Springfield surge that knocked the home team out.
A coast-to-coast move by Harty and Farmer's trey from the left side gave the home fans reason to cheer down the stretch.
Springfield's scoring: Macie Stagner 22 points, Madison Clark 8 points, Jillian Muther 6 points, Malia Findley 3 points, Mackenzie Sidler 1 point
BF's scoring: Aliya Farmer 5 points, Izzy Stoodley 3 points, Laura Kamel 3 points, Tela Harty 3 points, Hannah Terry 3 points, Aubrey Maxfield 2 points, Delaney Lockerby 1 point, Nola Sciacca 1 point, Eryn Ross 1 point