WINCHESTER, N.H. — Saturday night's racing will begin at 6 at Monadnock Speedway, with NHSTRA Modifieds, Pro 4 Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, Mini Stocks, Young Guns, and Senior Tour Auto Racers all on the card.
When the STAR Antique series competed in Winchester in 2018, Danny Ferland took the checkered flag in his No. 21 Pinto and Greg Massini was next in his No. 19 Vega. Bob Donahue put his Coupe in Victory Lane in 2017.
General admission is $5 for ages 11 and up, with ages 10 and under getting in for free.
Vernon's Hillary Renaud is currently second in the Street Stocks standings, Westminster's Josh Whalen is second in the 4-6 Cylinder class, Hinsdale's Dennis Labby is in third in Modified, and Brattleboro's Kevin Vaudrien is ranked fourth in the Late Model Sportsman division. Other area drivers competing at Monadnock Speedway this year are: Vernon's Steven Shuey, Bryer Barnett of Saxtons River, Ashuelot's Nathan Fiset and Tim Fiset Jr., and Hinsdale's Rocky Smith.
The standings for each division are shown below.
Street Stocks
1. Timothy Wenzel (186 points)
2. HILLARY RENAUD (176)
3. Keith Johnson (174)
4. Kenny Thompson (158)
5. Daniel Robinson (144)
6. Isabella Michella (116)
7. Scott Zilinski (104)
8. Chris Castor (92)
9. Adam Gray (90)
10. Michael Robinson (82)
4-6 Cylinder
1. David Fraczek (50 points)
2. JOSH WHALEN (48)
3. Kevin Carey Sr. (46)
4. Michael Willard (44)
5. Owen Dingman (42)
6. Cody Raymond (40)
7. Scott Wallace (38)
8. Tim Allis (36)
9. Maddy Bowers (34)
10. Connor O'Brien (32)
8 Cylinder
1. Craig Lehman (50 points)
2. Mike Duggan (48)
3. JOSH WHALEN (46)
4. Dylan Hall (44)
5. Matt O'Brien (42)
6. Tim Allis (40)
7. STEVEN SHUEY (38)
8. Adam Whitcomb (36)
Modified
1. James Munroe (50 points)
2. Lauren Black (48)
3. DENNIS LABBY (46)
4. Jeff Springer (44)
5. BRYER BARNETT (42)
6. TIM FISET JR. (40)
7. John Baptistella (38)
8. Mike Duggan (36)
9. STEVEN SHUEY (34)
10. Skylar Bascom (32)
Late Model Sportsman
1. Ryan Currier (188 points)
2. Cole Littlewood (178)
3. Justin Littlewood (174)
4. KEVIN VAUDRIEN (166)
5. Daniel Comeau (152)
6. Nancy Muni-Ruot (150)
7. Samuel Silva (138)
8. Jaret Curtis (96)
9. Ryan Bell (86)
10. Chase Curtis (48)
11. Leo Martin (44)
12. Chris Curtis (42)
13. Andrew Campbell (40)
14. ROCKY SMITH (36)
15. Greg Belisle (34)
16. Stefan Whalen (28)
NHSTRA Modifieds
1. Tyler Leary (150 points)
2. Ben Byrne (140)
3. Nathan Wenzel (136)
4. James Cloutier (86)
5. Eric LeClair (80)
6. Geoff Rollins (48)
7. Russell Hersey Jr. (46)
8. Keith Patnode (42)
9. Andrew Major (40)
10. Cameron Houle (40)
Pro Class
1. Troy Brown (50 points)
2. Steven Lanqthier (48)
3. Jason Haber (46)
4. John Burnett (44)
5. James Munroe (42)
6. Jeff Springer (40)
7. John Baptistella (38)
8. NATHAN FISET (36)
9. Zachary Berry (34)
10. Bill Rideout (32)
Outlaw Class
1. Bill Morehouse (50 points)
2. Troy Brown (48)
3. Brian Pires (46)
4. Steven Lanqthier (44)
5. Zachary Berry (42)
6. Jason Haber (40)
7. Bill Rideout (38)
Open Class
1. Dale Small (50 points)
2. Thomas Small (48)
3. Bill Morehouse (46)
4. Troy Brown (44)
5. Brian Pires (42)
6. Steven Lanqthier (40)
7. Bill Rideout (38)
Six Shooters
1. Joseph Fraser (50 points)
2. John Voorhees (48)
3. Steve Miller (46)
4. Zacary Fraser (44)
5. Lucas Bernatchy (42)
6. Eric Lanou (40)
7. Steve Miller Jr. (38)
8. Garrett Barry (36)
Pure Stocks
1. Kyle Robinson-Newell (150 points)
2. Chris Davis (142)
3. JD Stockwell (128)
4. James Zellman (116)
5. Zachary Phillips (112)
6. Dominick Stafford (104)
7. Kris Rickson (102)
8. Damien Houle (76)
9. Zachary Zilinski (74)
10. Ron Burgess Jr. (68)
Mini Stocks
1. Gordon Farnum (146 points)
2. Jeff Asselin (136)
3. Kevin McKnight (120)
4. Kevin Clayton (114)
5. Jeff Heath (112)
6. Carmon Sontag (110)
7. Timothy Griffith (106)
8. Christopher Sontag (104)
9. Louie Maher (96)
10. Jake Puchalski (92)