THETFORD — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys and girls cross-country teams placed sixth and seventh, respectively, at the Southern Vermont League meet.
Michael Slade ran a 20:02 and placed 21st overall to pace the Colonel boys. Rin Woodcock (29th), Miles Ackerman-Hovis (33rd), Jonas Ackerman-Hovis (45th) and James Burke (50th) rounded out the team's top five.
Ava Whitney ended up eighth in 21:30 to lead the way for the BUHS girls. She was followed by teammates Katherine Normandeau (22nd), Anna Cummings (38th), Karine Hayrapetyan (56th) and Allie Hutchins (57th).
The purple and white will now compete in the Division 1 state meet Saturday on Thetford's course, which is known for its downhill start and then one-mile climb.
Champlain Valley Union's Matt Servin and Alice Kredell are the individual favorites. The CVU and Essex teams should all reach the podium.
The Division 3 boys will kick things off at 10:30 a.m., while the D-1 boys will follow at 11 a.m., and the D-2 boys at 11:30 a.m. The schedule for the girls' races looks like this: D-3 at noon, D-1 at 12:30 p.m., and D-2 at 1 p.m.