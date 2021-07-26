BRATTLEBORO — Three different milers finished in under eight minutes during Week 7 of the Red Clover Rovers Fun Run Series, with Melissa Stewart taking first place in 7:09.
Jennifer Smith was the runner-up in 7:36, while Tony Blofson was just three seconds back in third. Cooper Smith (10:23), Connie Burton (12:14) and Yaritza Colliton (18:35) rounded out the field.
The results for the other three races on Upper Dummerston Road are shown below.
2 Miles: 1. Jennifer Smith (15:10), 2. Melissa Smith (15:40), 3. Scott Hamm (17:03), 4. Connie Burton (25:48), David Colliton (36:39).
3 Miles: 1. Jennifer Smith (22:06), 2. Melissa Smith (23:05), 3. Tony Blofson (25:35).
2.4-Mile Trail Run: 1. Serge Pouliot (40:12).