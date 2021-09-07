Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Melissa Stewart struck gold twice and also earned a pair of silver medals during Week 10 of the Red Clover Rovers Fun Run Series.

Stewart won the mile in a time of 7:11 and also took the 2.4-mile trail race in 21:51. She finished behind Jennifer Smith in the two-miler and was the runner-up to Jack May in the three-mile heat.

The complete Week 10 Fun Run results are shown below.

1-Mile

1. Melissa Stewart 7:11; 2. Jennifer Smith 7:42; 3. Scott Hamm 8:43; 4. Connie Burton 11:57; 5. Fred Ross III 18:23.

2-Mile

1. Jennifer Smith 14:32; 2. Melissa Stewart 14:58; 3. Scott Hamm 16:29; 4. Connie Burton 24:46.

3-Mile

1. Jack May 19:19; 2. Melissa Stewart 22:24; 3. Tony Blofson 23:08; 4. Jennifer Smith 23:09.

2.4-Mile Trail Run

1. Melissa Stewart 21:51; 2. Fred Ross III 26:55; 3. Serge Pouliot 38:21.