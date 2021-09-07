BRATTLEBORO — Melissa Stewart struck gold twice and also earned a pair of silver medals during Week 10 of the Red Clover Rovers Fun Run Series.
Stewart won the mile in a time of 7:11 and also took the 2.4-mile trail race in 21:51. She finished behind Jennifer Smith in the two-miler and was the runner-up to Jack May in the three-mile heat.
The complete Week 10 Fun Run results are shown below.
1-Mile
1. Melissa Stewart 7:11; 2. Jennifer Smith 7:42; 3. Scott Hamm 8:43; 4. Connie Burton 11:57; 5. Fred Ross III 18:23.
2-Mile
1. Jennifer Smith 14:32; 2. Melissa Stewart 14:58; 3. Scott Hamm 16:29; 4. Connie Burton 24:46.
3-Mile
1. Jack May 19:19; 2. Melissa Stewart 22:24; 3. Tony Blofson 23:08; 4. Jennifer Smith 23:09.
2.4-Mile Trail Run
1. Melissa Stewart 21:51; 2. Fred Ross III 26:55; 3. Serge Pouliot 38:21.