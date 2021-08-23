BRATTLEBORO — Melissa Stewart and Jennifer Smith each won a couple of races during Week 9 of the Red Clover Rovers Fun Run Series.
Stewart prevailed in the one-mile heat in a time of 7:18 and the 2.4-mile trail run in 21:24. Smith finished first in the two-mile (14:32) and three-mile (21:54) courses on Upper Dummerston Road.
The complete Week 9 results are shown below.
1-Mile
1. Melissa Stewart 7:18; 2. Jennifer Smith 7:26; 3. Tony Blofson 7:40; 4. Connie Burton 11:42.
2-Mile
1. Jennifer Smith 14:32; 2. Scott Hamm 16:22; 3. Connie Burton 24:56.
3-Mile
1. Jennifer Smith 21:54; 2. Tony Blofson 24:15.
2.4-Mile Trail Run
1. Melissa Stewart 21:24; 2. Serge Pouliot 39:16.