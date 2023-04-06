TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School track and field season gets underway in a few days and the members of this year’s team have some goals.
Last year, the team graduated eight seniors. This season, there are five boys and two girls on the roster. Several of those athletes are also multi-sport athletes, splitting time between track and field and other sports such as baseball or ultimate.
Still, there are several athletes who are aiming to improve on their performances from last year.
One is senior and team co-captain Trevor Stillwagon, who set a personal record last season in the New England Championship qualifiers in long jump with a distance of 18 feet, six inches. He set another PR in high jump at the Southern Vermont League Championships with a height of 1.58 meters, setting a school record in the process. Stillwagon also made it into the final heat at the New England qualifiers in the 100-meter dash last season.
This year he is looking to improve on all of those.
“He sets his goals really high. He wants to beat his PR in all events and I don’t doubt he’s going to do that and then some. He’s a really great athlete,” said L&G coach Beth Wells. “He’s one of those athletes, that you tell him what to do and give him the mechanics and he capitalizes on it. He’s been really fun to watch grow in that way. With javelin last year he placed sixth in the state tournament.”
Stillwagon competed in high jump, long jump, 400-meter dash, 100-meter dash, and javelin last season. In each meet, athletes are only allowed to compete in four events. Coming into this season, Wells said she believes Stillwagon’s focus will be on trying to break his PRs in the 400-meter dash, long jump, and high jump. However, Wells said he may compete in other events such as javelin and possibly hurdles as well at some of the meets.
Junior Trevor Hazelton is also expected to focus on breaking some of his personal bests from last season. Last year he set a personal record in the 100-meter dash during the state championships with a time of 13.02 seconds. This year his goal is to get his time under 13 seconds in the event. In addition, Wells said he is also very good at long jump and she expects him to compete in that event.
Hazelton has also taken on the role as the team’s co-captain alongside Stillwagon.
“He’s out there leading and guiding the team. He’s taking his leadership role very serious,” Wells said. “I was really impressed with his leadership so far in the season. He’s got a lot of knowledge of everything (and) he’s really great at helping some of the younger guys get acclimated.”
Junior Oliver Andersen is one of the team’s utility athletes and will fill in wherever needed, while at the same time trying to set a personal record in whatever the event may be, Wells said.
Coming into this season though, there is an area where Andersen’s attention will be focused.
“He told me shot put was where he really wanted to focus a lot of his energy this season,” Wells said. “We have a guy who graduated last year, Hunter Fillion, and I’m going to be looking to him to show up to some practices and help my throwers. He was a really decent thrower and his name is on the wall for quite a few things here at school. So, he’s going to come back and help and Oliver is excited to be working with him.”
Junior Jackson Fillion will be competing in discus when the season opens. He began competing in the event last season and, with basic mechanics. was able to record some good distances. With more practice and experience under his belt, Fillion will be looking to better his distances in the coming season. Fillion will also be participating in sprinting events such as the 200-meter dash and Wells said it’s possible that he may compete in hurdles as well.
Freshman Jacob Flood put together a good season last year, recording some first, second, and third place finishes in the 100-meter dash at the middle school level. Coming into his first year of varsity, Wells said she expects him to be in the top 20. Flood will also be competing in discus.
Though the boy’s team may also participate in some relays, Wells said that may not happen until after the team has competed in a couple meets this season. The members of the team also want more time to determine who will be in the different roles that make up a relay team.
The two members of the girl’s team this year are sophomore Avery Hiner and freshman Lily Litchfield.
Hiner will be competing in a number of running events this year including the 100- and 200-meter dash. Perhaps the event that may be even more of a focus for her is the long jump. Last season, Hiner tied the school record in the event, something she is looking to change this season.
“She’s got her eyes on that prize. If she keeps working the way she’s been working in preseason and the start of this season I predict she’ll get herself there.”
Hiner may also try high jump this season, Wells said.
Litchfield, though a new member to the varsity team, has participated in middle school track and field. While her forte is in running events, Wells said Litchfield may add some field events to her repertoire.
“Once she takes off the line she’s going to surprise people. She ran the 100- and 200-meter dash and 400-meter. We’re pushing her to try the long jump. She seems like she’s interested in that and even the javelin.”
The Leland & Gray track and field team begins its season on Saturday at Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington. The meet begins at 10 a.m.