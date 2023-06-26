BRATTLEBORO — Diedrich Stolte is one of the coaches who will be inducted into the Brattleboro High School/Brattleboro Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame this year.
Stolte is among the greatest of all Brattleboro coaches. He lived in an era largely forgotten, but any time a person sets foot on the BUHS athletic fields they should think about Stolte. While many people have become acclimated to Natowich (football) Field, Tenney (baseball) Field, Freeman Track, and Sawyer (softball) Field, throughout the 1940s and beyond the entire complex at BUHS was named Stolte. Athletes played on Stolte baseball, football, and track facilities — all named after Diedrich Stolte. The most prestigious athletic award at BUHS bears Stolte’s name.
Stolte coached Brattleboro to six interscholastic state championships in track (1913, 1914, 1919, 1920, 1921 and 1922) and one state football championship (1917).
Stolte was an enthusiastic bicycle rider and captured trophies in Brattleboro and elsewhere. His most notable successes are coaching BHS high school track and football teams. He brought state championships to the school repeatedly and developed athletes who won laurels in other states. There are an array of trophies in the BUHS trophy case offering testimony to his efficiency as an athletic coach.
Among Stolte’s strengths was the ability to create the strongest of ties through personal friendships between him and the boys and girls with whom he labored. In an article written by the Brattleboro Historical Society, Stolte was described as “clean in his own life. He inspired students to live and play clean, to fight fairly without regard to the results of the contests and his quiet encouragement to his boys and girls in the stress of closely contested events helped add many points to his teams’ totals.”
In 1907, Stolte was engaged to devote part of his time to coaching the Brattleboro High School baseball team and to giving physical instruction to the pupils in the grades of the incorporated school district. It was announced in the Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 11, 1907 in the “High School Notes": "The school directors have consented to employ Diedrich Stolte as a coach for the athletic teams. He will meet members of the various teams twice a week.”
In 1912 the Prudential Committee engaged him as a regular member of the faculty, placing in his hands the physical instruction of all the pupils in the district, both boys and girls.
Upon the dedication of Stolte Athletic Field in 1939, the Brattleboro Reformer reported, “It goes without saying that Brattleboro, as a town which has always been proud of its high school and the school’s athletic teams, will readily supply the money to complete the new athletic plant at the fairgrounds. If any added incentive is needed, graduates of bygone years, particularly those who participated in athletics, will find it in the fact that the field is to be a memorial to Diedrich Stolte.”