BRATTLEBORO — Students from Brattleboro Union High School (BUHS) and the surrounding areas started their morning on Wednesday by listening to guest speaker Chris Herren. Herren made it to the NBA, playing with both the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics from 1999 to 2001 and with several clubs overseas, all the while struggling with drug addiction.
An at times emotional Herren told the students that so much emphasis is put on people's worst day, but no one ever talks about the first day of drug use.
“There’s a lot of emotion attached to it. There’s a lot of reason,” Herren said in an interview prior to the talk. “Nobody asks why and there’s a why attached to that beginning and I think kids need to understand that. A lot of kids are using this to self-medicate, to kind of lubricate socially, to feel better amongst their peers and I don’t think that’s discussed enough either.”
During the talk Herren revealed it was part of what contributed to his drug abuse and addiction. It was not the only reason though. Throughout the presentation, Herren touched on many layers that not only led to his addiction, but what he feels is often at the root of drugs and addiction.
“Everybody thinks this is about drugs and alcohol. I think it’s about self-esteem. I think it’s about self-worth,” Herren said to the students. “I couldn’t be me 24/7. … I needed to take myself out of it, forget about things. Shut the noise off. Isolate and run away from it. I didn’t even know how to get through those moments.”
Herren's father was an alcoholic. He recalled for the students his mother and father fighting over his father's drinking. As a young kid, he wanted to find out what was so good that his father was willing to be thrown out of the house for it. When a friend was over, he stole two of his father's beers and he and his friend drank them. He didn't understand the appeal of the drink and he buried the containers in the back yard to try to prevent his mother from finding out. As he turned the corner around the garage, she told him his friend had to go home and they needed to talk. He ran. He didn't want to face his mother with beer on his breath.
It was only the start. He decided to attend Boston College, despite being recruited by bigger schools and more well know coaches like Rick Pitino, because it was a local college. His first day, at 18 years old, he walked into his room and there were two girls on his bed and his roommate was cutting up lines of cocaine. The girls asked him to come and try it. After initially saying no, he eventually succumbed to peer pressure.
His basketball season at Boston College came to an abrupt halt with a season ending injury. Later that year, he failed a drug test. Then he failed a second drug test and was expelled from Boston College.
He got a second chance from the head coach at Fresno State. His dominance on the court continued, but so did his drug use.
When it came time for the NBA draft, he was chosen in the second round by the Denver Nuggets.
When he first showed up for training camp, Nick Van Exel and Antonio McDyess grabbed him and told him they knew about his history. They watched him the whole season and they went to dinner together regularly. He said it was the healthiest year of his life.
After the season was over, he went home to Massachusetts and fell back into his pattern of drug abuse. Herren used to take pain pills, such as Vicodin and Percocet, with a friend years before. That friend introduced him to OxyContin when he returned that summer. When the summer was over and he was headed back to Denver for his second season, Herren said he was relieved because he was getting away from the environment. Soon after returning, he learned he had been traded to the Boston Celtics.
Returning to familiar territory brought back familiar habits. Herren recounted for students a day he almost ran out OxyContin. He contacted his dealer, who was at a funeral, and told him he needed more pills and that he was starting that night for the Celtics. He recalled waiting out on the street corner, watching the fans filing into the Fleet Center, waiting for his dealer to deliver his pills. His dealer showed up, handed him the pills, and Herren said he just barely made it back in the arena before they announced his name.
The following year, he was playing for Skipper Bologna in Italy. Out of pills, Herren said he began using heroin. Three years later, he was arrested for possession of heroin after passing out in a drive thru at a Dunkin’ Donuts. Four years after that, Herren was home in Fall River, Mass., where he played basketball for B.M.C. Durfee High School, when he overdosed on heroin and crashed into a utility pole. When he regained consciousness, a police officer told him he had been dead for 30 seconds as he put handcuffs on Herren.
At the time, Herren had a wife and three kids. It was only after that incident, during another stint in rehab, that things changed.
“It was my fourth time I overdosed. I was driving my car and I crashed because I had just shot it and this man grabbed me and he said ‘Why don’t you do the most courageous thing you can do for your family, man? Play dead. Play dead; let those children go. Your children don’t deserve this, Chris. Your wife will find someone to step in for you that’s healthy for them,’” Herren told the students.
Herren said if there was one thing he could do, it would be to erase his children’s memories. He would erase the memories when he saw fear and sadness in their eyes when he was waiting in parking lots in his car for drug dealers. He wished he could take away the memories of their parents screaming at one another. His children’s bad memories, he said, were the only thing that kept him up at night.
“I get it if you don’t feel it, but the greatest thing I’ve done with my life, the greatest accomplishment ever for me, is that for the last 14 years I’ve been the same dad — 14 years they haven’t had those memories. It’s been 14 years since they cried like that. That’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done with my life is stop. Stop that madness.”
Herren now travels the United States sharing his story, giving about 250 talks a year. He also founded The Herren Project in 2011 and Herren Wellness, a residential health and wellness program, in 2018. Herren said seeing the spectrum and where he and the people who work at his organizations are able to make contact and help people has been the greatest accomplishment of his life outside of recovery.
Before closing his presentation, Herren left the students with one final thought.
“I know this isn’t an easy presentation for some, but trust me, my goal is that you’re going to walk out of here and you’re going to want to tell. You’re going to want to tell somebody your story. You’re going to grab someone in this school and say ‘Keep an eye on me. Any chance you can help me get through this? I don’t want to do this.’”