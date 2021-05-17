BRATTLEBORO — Molly Storm did a cartwheel and stuck the landing after completing the one-mile option during Week 2 of the Red Clover Rovers Virtual Fun Run Series.
"I love her energy!" commented Damon Kindopp below the video of Storm's finish that was posted on Facebook.
Serge Pouliot, wearing some sweet socks that he had received after donating blood at The Red Cross, chose the 2.4-mile trail run.
In order to participate in the third week’s free races, simply run one or more of the marked courses on Upper Dummerston Road between May 24 and May 30. You can register and post your results on the RunSignUp site by May 30 at 5 p.m.
The Week 2 results are shown below.
1-Mile
1. Tony Blofson 7:35, 2. Fred Ross III 9:51, 3. Jackie Ferencz 13:00, 4. Molly Storm (no time reported).
2-Mile
1. Tony Blofson 16:34, 2. Shane Covey 18:32, 3. Fred Ross III 22:46, 4. Connie Burton 24:38, 5. Robert Immure 39:29.
3-Mile
1. Jennifer Smith 21:36, 2. Melissa Stewart 22:30, 3. Tony Blofson 23:56, 4. Chuck Adams 27:50, 5. Will Riney 31:43, 6. Fred Ross III 33:40.
2.4-Mile Trail Run
1. Charlotte Gifford 23:10, 2. Fred Ross III 24:49, 3. Diana Todd 27:58, 4. Cathy Coutu 32:51, 5. Serge Pouliot 37:53.