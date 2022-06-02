HINSDALE, N.H. — The 2021-22 school year began with 30 consecutive students from the western side of the Connecticut River earning this newspaper’s weekly honor.
“Aido Tornado” just put a sudden end to that streak.
Hinsdale baseball player Aidan Davis went 3-for-4 against Portsmouth Christian and then drove in three runs versus Pittsfield before receiving 188 votes from his fans to be named Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week.
“He’s very reliable, whether it’s in the field, on the mound, or at the plate,” said teammate Dan Tetreault of Davis. “He brings a sense of fun to the game while also making sure he puts us in the best situation to succeed.”
The junior pitcher and center fielder was recently named a Granite State South All Conference Player for Division 4.
All About Aidan
1. Nickname: Aido
2. Best baseball memory: Hitting a home run last year to start the game versus Mascenic
3. Favorite athlete: Mookie Betts
4. A player’s baseball card you would like to have: Hank Aaron
5. Favorite meal: Probably a good steak
6. One thing you are looking forward to: Playing for Post 5 this summer
7. Best baseball player of all time? Probably Babe Ruth
8. Favorite video game: MLB The Show
9. Why do you wear the No. 5 jersey? I have worn it since I was like 6
10. Career goal: To be an electrician