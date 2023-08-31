STRATTON — The fourth annual Stratton Foundation Golf Tournament will be held today with the goal of giving back to the community.
Registration for the event was capped at 120 people, and beginning at 1 p.m. the 30 teams will make their way to the course for the shotgun start to participate in the 18-hole scramble.
The tournament is connected to Head-To-Toe program, which helps low income youth and families in Vermont, according to Stratton Foundation Administrative Assistant and Event Coordinator Katie Cyr.
“in the program we’re addressing mostly basic necessities. That includes school backpacks, warm winter jackets and pants, winter boots, dental kits and sneakers, to name some of the items,” Cyr said.
The golf tournament is one of the events that Stratton holds, which brings a large number of people from the community to the mountain. Part of the reason for that is likely the cause.
“I think the appeal is really based on how much support the foundation gives to local children and families in need and not just for this Head to Toe program, but throughout the year in all the programs that we do,” Cyr said. “We drive down the back roads. The tourists aren’t driving down the back roads seeing the real poverty in our area. So, I think it resonates. We have a huge local following that participates every year in this tournament. We have huge support from them (and) businesses that are local. So, it’s really more of a local tournament I would say than some of our other events.”
As part of the golf tournament, there will also be a raffle with proceeds going to support the Head-To-Toe program. The raffle will focus on giving people experiences with some of the prizes being an Ikon pass, an exclusive ski around with the Stratton VP of Mountain Operations, New York Rangers tickets and passes to the Land Rover Experience Driving School.
“There’s just some fun activities to get people out in the community and supporting the businesses that in return support us in all that we do,” said Cyr.
Last year, the golf tournament raised $25,000 for Head-To-Toe. In addition, Cyr said Stratton applied for an received an Alterra Mountain Company Community grant. The grant was a matching grant. All together, Stratton raised $60,000, which was matched through the grant to provide Head-To-Toe with $120,000.
“Those came through gifts, donations, sponsorships as well as our golf event. So, it was a combination of those things along with the grant to reach the $120,000,” said Cyr.
Going into the tournament, Cyr said Stratton will be trying to raise $25,000 again. In addition to the tournament itself and the raffle, people who were not able to play can still donate through the event page: www.givesignup.org/Race/VT/StrattonMountain/StrattonCommunityFoundationGolfOuting or by navigating the way through the Stratton Mountain Resort website.