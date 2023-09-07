STRATTON — Stratton Mountain has a new attraction.
Stratton Mountain Resort opened its two-story climbing gym, Climb Stratton Rocks and Boulders, last month.
“It was super well received. We had a lot of people climbing over the weekend,” said Digital Marketing Manager of Stratton Mountain Andrew Kimiecik. “It’s new. It’s fun. It’s different and also a nice complement to everything just because it’s an indoor activity at the mountain.”
The gym features multiple auto belays and also has 12 self-belay routes reaching 25-feet in height. The gym is open to the public with those interested able to book 60-minute sessions. Right now, Kimiecik said the plan is to just have an open gym format as opposed to starting a league right away. However, he did not rule out the possibility of the venue hosting a league at some point in the future.
Currently, there are not any classes available at the venue, but Kimiecik anticipated that would change after some time.
“I think that is the next step, like a kids’ camp, learn to climb (or) maybe a weekend workshop. However, we don’t have anything in place quite yet,” Kimiecik said. “Originally, we had a summer camp plan in the works, but I think with the delays and by the time we opened it, those have ceased at the moment. So, we’re really just sticking with the open gym, come as you please format for the short term.”
The climbing gym was expected to open in the late winter or early spring, but was delayed for several months before opening in August.
There are some high schools throughout the state that offer rock climbing as part of their sports curriculum. This year, the Vermont state championships for high school rock climbing were held at the Green Mountain Rock Climbing Center in Rutland.
In the 1990s there were only two rock climbing teams. Now, there are eight. Burr and Burton Academy (BBA) in Manchester and Long Trail School in Dorset are two of the schools that offer the sport along with Green Mountain Union High School, Rutland High School, Otter Valley Union High School, Woodstock Union High School, Proctor High School and Mill River Union High School. Green Mountain won this year’s state championship with 18,000 points, just 125 points ahead of second place BBA and 775 points ahead of third place Rutland.
While Stratton Mountain School does not have a rock climbing team, Kimiecik said that it's possible it would be willing to serve as a host site for an event such as the Vermont state championships.
“I won’t say it’s out of the realm of possibilities. I don’t know enough about the requirements of the league to truly comment on it, but with just the format of the mountain … we have the lodging. We host soccer tournaments, not actually playing, but we host the soccer teams here, so we have the infrastructure to do something like that,” Kimiecik said. “I just don’t know enough about rock climbing requirements and contests (to know) if the venue is large enough or meets the standards.”
Climb is open Friday through Monday. The cost for a 60-minute session is $30. Season passes for the summer, that do not expire until Nov. 15, are also available, and there is a Vermont resident season pass that is available for $199. For more information, visit Stratton’s website.