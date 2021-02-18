STRATTON MOUNTAIN — The 2021 Banked Slalom hosted by Stratton Mountain Resort will be held on March 13-14. The two-day event is open to 200 Vermont based athletes and will be split into seven age divisions.
Snowboarders will give it their all in a downhill slalom course featuring berms, bumps, jumps, and rollers twisting down East Brynes Side. With one rider on the course at a time, participants will be individually timed on their run, and the fastest times per age group at the end of the weekend will go home with a trophy and additional prizes. Each of the seven age divisions will have first, second, and third-place finishers recognized, with the first-place rider in each age division receiving a custom Vermont Open x Never Summer snowboard.
Per Vermont Ski Area Association guidelines, candidates are only eligible to participate if they fit one of these categories: 1)The rider has a verifiable Vermont address, 2)The rider is a member of a snowboard club that is based in Vermont, or 3)The rider is a student at a Vermont academy ski/snowboard school.
Students are eligible to participate and should list their school as their address. Registration is now open at https://www.stratton.com/things-to-do/events/the-vermont-open.