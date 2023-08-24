STRATTON — About two months after Stratton created the largest pickleball facility in Vermont, the resort will host the first annual Stratton Open Pickleball Tournament to celebrate the creation of the new venue.
The tournament will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17, with three different forms of play taking place on each day. Men’s and women’s singles will be played on Friday, men’s and women’s doubles will be played on Saturday and mixed doubles will be played on Sunday.
Having a separate day for each type of play was something that Digital Marketing Manager for Stratton Mountain Andrew Kimiecik said seemed to make sense.
“I think that format just allows for a greater number of sign ups and registration that way you’re not rushed at any point of the day,” Kimiecik said. “I think logistically it makes it a little bit easier to organize whether you have a large amount or a mediocre amount.”
Registration is currently open. Those interested in playing are encouraged to register online. While there will be same day registration. the ability of people to participate would be based on availability, Kimiecik said.
In an interview last week, Kimiecik said he believed that over 40 people had registered for the event. While entries for the tournament may be capped at some point, Kimiecik indicated that the number of participants in order for that to happen would be quite high.
Anyone that registers to play in the tournament may participate in one or all three days of competition. Brackets for the tournament will be determined first by skill level and then subsequently by age.
Singles brackets in the tournament will be single elimination. A Round Robin format will be used for all doubles brackets. In this format each team plays every other team in the bracket at least once. All brackets must have a minimum of three teams and no more than eight teams. Brackets that have three or four teams will play a double Round Robin to 15 points. Brackets with five teams will play a single Round Robin to 15 points and brackets with six to eight teams will play a single Round Robin to 11 points, according to Stratton’s website.
The 16 new pickleball courts were created as part of Stratton’s capital improvement plan. Four tennis courts were converted into pickleball courts creating eight courts specifically designated for pickleball. Another four tennis courts were configured with dual painted lines to be used for either tennis or pickleball, creating an additional eight courts available to Stratton guests. All 16 of those courts will be available for use when the tournament is held three weeks from now.
Even before the courts had been completed, Kimiecik said the idea to host a tournament to celebrate the creation of the new facility had always been the plan. After the courts were completed, it was just about finalizing all the details.
Everyone that registers to play in the tournament will receive a t-shirt and winners will receive prize money. The winners in singles matches will receive $100. The prize money for doubles will depend on the amount of entries.
The reception since the new pickleball courts have been created has been positive and Kimiecik said the tournament will only help create more of a buzz about the new venue.
“With anything new you’re still working to get the word out and letting people know that you have the courts, but a tournament like this I think will really drive that home and invite people to come up and give them a whole three-day agenda to come play and come to the mountain,” Kimiecik said. “I think any number of participants is going to be a win. We’re working on getting the word out, hosting our first tournament and increasing the pickleball community.”
For more information about the tournament, visit www.stratton.com.