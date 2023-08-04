STRATTON — When winter comes around new skiers and riders will have a new and improved learning experience at Stratton Mountain.
Stratton Mountain is investing about $2 million into The Learning Center as part of its capital improvement plan to created tiered trails to improve the experience and progression for beginning skiers and riders.
“We’re regrading and resloping the trails. The idea is that you’re going to get this kind of tiered progression throughout,” said Andrew Kimiecik, digital marketing manager for Stratton Mountain. “Right now, we have a trail that’s kind of our beginner trail that’s at a 14 percent grade. It’s pretty flat, but maybe not the flattest trail you could have if it’s your first time ever on a snowboard or skis. So, we’re working to add a 9 percent grade and an 11 percent grade slope so that way you kind of have an easy, medium and hard section … where that hard section is still our current beginner slope.”
One potential effect the change may have on new skiers and riders is providing a greater sense of accomplishment after a day of lessons. By having a tiered progression, Kimiecik said skiers and riders can become comfortable with the different grades and trails instead of taking runs on the same trail for the first day.
In addition to the providing new skiers and riders with a sense of accomplishment, and perhaps even confidence, Kimiecik said having the tiered progression trails will help with mental progression also.
“As soon as someone gets on a snowboard for the first time, no matter what they feel like they’re going fast. By having a lower grade, you’re physically and mechanically slowing them down a little bit,” Kimiecik said. “(Once) They’ve kind of conquered what they were working at … now we can move them up to the next one and they still have another tier to grow before that original 14 percent. So, I think mentally and mechanically you are slowing down the process and making sure that they’re actually getting the techniques.”
How fast a new skier or rider is able to progress varies, Kimiecik said. In addition, he said it may take a snowboarder a little longer to progress than a skier as snowboarding can be more difficult to grasp. Ideally, Kimiecik said someone would be able to progress through the three graded trails in anywhere from a lesson to a weekend with friends.
Once skiers and riders feel comfortable with the 14 percent grade trail, Kimiecik said they would then be able to advance to the Villager chair lift or the Tamarack chair lift, which would be the next progressions up the mountain.
Another improvement that Stratton will be making to The Learning Center is installing three new covered surface lifts. Typically, skiers and riders take off their skis or their boards and stand on the surface lift which takes them up the mountain. One benefit of the surface lifts is that they eliminate the difficulty new skiers and riders typically have in getting on and off the lifts and also reduces the amount of energy expended trying to do so. The lifts being covered also protects skiers and riders from the elements.
While all the changes to The Learning Center are focused on providing an improved experience for beginning skiers and riders, Kimiecik said there may be another byproduct as well.
“I think the main goal with the project is just to open up that accessibility, and comfortability, with those who are in a position and want to learn,” Kimiecik said. “I think realizing that you can grow the sport, either from a young age or an older age, and then have these people kind of work through the sport school and work into a season pass and work into a lifetime skier.”