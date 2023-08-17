STRATTON — Skiers and riders will notice some changes to the terrain parks at Stratton Mountain when the winter season begins.
As part of Stratton’s Capital Improvement Plan, the locations of the some of the parks have been changed, a new park has been added and four others will be redesigned by the time Stratton opens later this year.
The main terrain parks will be located at Betwixt, Beeline, East Byrnes Side and Tyrolienne.
Stratton Mountain is also investing money into its Learning Center as part of the Capital Improvement Plan. There, the approach is to create additional trails with slopes that are nine- and 11-percent grades to the existing 14 percent grade slope, creating a tiered progression for skiers and riders.
Stratton is taking a similar approach with the creation of the new park at Betwixt and by redesigning the parks at Beeline, East Byrnes Side, Tyrolienne and Big Ben.
“I think that the two of them mirroring each other is kind of a prime example of what we aim to do between the mountain sports school, our seasonal programs and even just people that call the mountain home,” said Digital Marketing Manager Andrew Kimiecik.
Tyrolienne will have small and extra small features that will be easy for children or people who are new to skiing and riding. Beeline is going to be a small to medium park that will have smaller features as well, but will be more progression focused, Kimiecik said.
The new park that has been built at Betwixt will be a step up from Beeline and will contain more advanced features and a wider variation within those features. East Byrnes Side will be a medium to large park where Kimiecik said the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) events will be held. It will also be the site where Stratton will set up the halfpipe.
Big Ben will now become the boardercross and banked slalom course. The course, that was originally at East Byrnes Side, will now serve as the racing hub for snowboarding, Kimiecik said.
Plans to relocated and redesign the parks began on paper at the end of last winter and have continued throughout the summer. Though the ski season doesn’t begin for a few months, Kimiecik said a project like this takes some time to bring to fruition.
“When it comes to something like this, we need to switch the parks on the trail map, so it actually needs to be set in stone earlier than you think and now the actual physical process has started,” he said. “Our terrain park manager and the park crew are repainting rails. They’re residing the rails. They’re kind of laying out the plan of what’s going to go where. So, it’s an ongoing process.”
The changes to the parks and having a more tiered progression approach is something that Kimiecik said he believes will appeal to skiers and riders as they will be able to see their growth and progression throughout the season.
“We have a lot of freestyle focused seasonal programs. You have kids that are here every Saturday and Sunday and their main objective is A, having fun and getting better at skiing, but B, getting better at the terrain park and the freestyle skiing, freestyle snowboarding. The parks (and) these seasonal programs start at five-years-old and go up to 18 so you need to offer the full range of parks and features that they can hit and that’s what we’re aiming to do in now a concise area.”