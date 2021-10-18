NASHUA, N.H. — Madison Streeter assisted on Hunter Langley's game-winning goal when the Rivier University field hockey team defeated Regis 1-0 on Oct. 6.
The junior midfielder scored three goals and set up one in her only other college season. She has started in 26 of her first 27 games.
Streeter tallied 18 times during her final varsity season to help Bellows Falls capture the Division 1 state championship. She was a major contributor for a program that won 57 consecutive games and four straight titles.
Rivier's next home game is set for Saturday against Dean at 4 p.m.