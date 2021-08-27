NASHUA, N.H. — The Rivier University field hockey team will debut at New England College on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.
Junior Madison Streeter is one of five midfielders on the Raiders' roster. The Bellows Falls Union High School graduate finished her first college season with three goals and one assist.
Streeter tallied 18 times during her final varsity season to help the Terriers capture the Division 1 state championship. She was a major contributor for a program that won 57 consecutive games and four straight titles.
Rivier's complete field hockey schedule is shown below.
Aug. 30: at New England College, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: host Gordon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Albertus Magnus, 11 a.m.
Sept. 14: host Plymouth State, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Lasell, noon
Sept. 21: at Westfield State, 4 p.m.
Sept. 25: host Johnson & Wales (RI), 4 p.m.
Sept. 28: at Nichols, TBA
Sept. 30: at Fitchburg State, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Simmons, 11 a.m.
Oct. 6: host Regis (MA), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: host Saint Joseph's (Maine), 11 a.m.
Oct. 13: host Anna Maria, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16: at St. Joseph's (CT), noon
Oct. 20: at Colby-Sawyer, TBA
Oct. 23: host Dean, 4 p.m.
Oct. 26: host Elms, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: host Framingham State, 7 p.m.