BRATTLEBORO — The greatest individual performance during the spring sports season took place before "Play ball!" was even uttered.
"His spirit will never die in Rebel Nation," Leland & Gray outfielder Hannah Landers said of her brother Dylan, who had died of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident just five days earlier, prior to the start of the softball and baseball games on May 18.
Following the memorial ceremony in Townshend, Hannah Landers — wearing her sibling's jersey number and also playing his position — had a couple of singles, drove in four runs and also made a handful of catches as her team outscored Bellows Falls 21-11.
“Hannah is an incredibly strong kid. She got up there before the games and spoke to about 500 people about her brother. She is a rock star,” explained Leland & Gray softball coach Tammy Claussen.
Hannah Landers received 143 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Spring honors and a $25 gift certificate from The Marina. She was followed in the voting by Bellows Falls softball standout Taryn Darrell (115 votes), Leland & Gray softball great Ava LeCours (68 votes), Hinsdale baseball star Aidan Davis (68 votes), clutch Brattleboro baseball player Turner Clews (62 votes), super Bellows Falls catcher Colton Baldasaro (30 votes), and Brattleboro slugger Jack Pattison (29 votes).
Maya Waryas, who scored 19 goals and dished out six assists for the Division 1 state champion Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team, was voted Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Fall. Pattison was voted the Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Winter after tallying twice to help the Colonels to a 5-3 win over Harwood for all the marbles.