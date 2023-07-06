PERU — For Bromley Mountain's first time hosting the F.I.T. Sun Mountain Challenge, 48 participants entered.
Steve Gabriel, marketing coordinator at Bromley, said the goal was to register 30 people for last Saturday's event "so we are super excited to have exceeded that."
"We had racers that ranged from 16 to 68 years old," he said. "We got lucky with the weather holding out. But the feedback we’ve gotten has been stellar."
People want more Bromley trail races, Gabriel said, "so we plan on doing it again next year and maybe even incorporating some obstacles."
"It's the first race Bromley has done in quite a while — it's probably been over 15 or 20 years," Gabriel said in an earlier interview.
Bromley Mountain partnered with F.I.T. Sun Mountain Challenge. Resort staff worked with F.I.T. to create the course, using ski trails.
The event is "community focused" and open to participants of all ages, according to fitchallenge.org.
"We believe that fitness should be a way of life, not a list of goals to achieve, and that’s why our event is open to everyone — not just athletes or extremely fit individuals," states the website.
Robb McCoy started F.I.T. in 2013. He wanted "to bring his passion and love of obstacle course racing to his local community," according to the site.
McCoy hosts the challenges all over the Northeast and is friends with an employee at Bromley who's interested in trail races, Gabriel said.
Racers opted for a one-loop course covering 5 miles and 1,800 vertical feet, or lapping the course for four hours or 12 hours.