BRATTLEBORO — In men’s basketball league action on Super Sunday, Lawton Flooring & Stevens Associates edged Brattleboro Subaru 74-70. Brud Sanderson pumped in 23 points to power Lawton.
Also lighting it up were: Toyota of Greenfield’s Ronnel Sumlin (36 points), Light Life Food’s Tucker Lawrence (29 points), The Marina’s Travis O’Deane (27 points), Scary Hours’ Zach Skinner (24 points), Brattleboro Subaru’s Winston Sailsman (24 points), Light Life Food’s Roberto Torres (22 points), Dixon Painters’ Kyle Bauer (22 points), Dixon Painters’ Tucker Llewellyn (21 points), G.S. Precision’s James Vaughn (21 points), and Toyota of Greenfield’s Tyson Dowdy (20 points).
On Friday, G.S. Precision downed HWP 79-75 and Southern Vermont Sprinkler outscored Brattleboro Subaru 62-49. Vaughn (26 points) and Ryan Washburn (17 points) did the damage for the winners.
Bowling
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels are currently tied for third with Fair Haven in the state standings. Brattleboro’s Lucas Forthofer (197) and Thomas Bell (189) are ranked third and fifth, respectively, regarding individual averages.