BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and the Brattleboro Hockey Association will be offering a Summer Ball Hockey Program. Summer Ball Hockey will be on the following Saturday mornings: July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31, and Aug. 7 from 9-10 a.m. at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility located at Living Memorial Park.
The fee for this program is $10 for Brattleboro residents and $25 for everyone else. This program is for ages 4-13. Gloves are recommended but not mandatory. There will be a very limited number of gloves and sticks for use. Participants are encouraged to bring their own gloves and sticks if they have them, and extras if they are willing.
This program will provide an opportunity for kids interested in hockey to try it without needing to know how to skate. In addition, this will provide an opportunity for existing players to practice some skills in the offseason. The pickup games will focus on having fun and getting some exercise. At this time, face masks will be required. However, please note that this program will follow any updated COVID-19 guidelines and policies released in Vermont.
To register for this program, mail in your registration and payment to the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vt., 05031. Call the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department Office at 802-254-5808 for more details.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and you should click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.