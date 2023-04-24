KILLINGTON — Skiing and snowboarding are still happening here; however, summer operations are on the horizon.
“Things don’t slow down at The Beast when the snow melts,” Killington Resort President and General Manager Mike Solimano said in a news release. “We are excited to once again offer a wide variety of summer fun for the greater community with events the whole family can enjoy.”
The action will kick off on Memorial Day weekend with the Total Archery Challenge at Pico Mountain, and continues through October with the return of the Maxxis Eastern States Cup Downhill Finals.
Local bikers can participate in Bike Bum races every Wednesday afternoon beginning June 21. Golfers can participate in Killington’s Michelob ULTRA League Nights on Thursdays beginning June 15. The mountain will also feature “Cooler in the Mountains,” a free summer concert series presented by Kona Big Wave starting July 1.
The events lineup for the summer includes the Total Archery Challenge from May 26 to 28; Vermont Adaptive Charity Challenge on June 16 and 17; Vermont Mountain Bike Association (VMBA) Day on June 18; Maxxis Eastern States Cup: Oakley Showdown on June 24 and 25; Outerbike from July 7 to 9; Not So Chilly Golf Tournament on July 21; Killington Wine Festival on July 21 and 22; Spartan Race on Sept. 16 and 17; Fox US Open of Mountain Biking from Sept. 21 to 24; Killington Brewfest on Sept. 30; Harvest Faire on Oct. 7; and Maxxis Eastern States Cup: Downhill Finals on Oct. 14 and 15. Details can be found at killington.com/events.
The resort is touting its Beast 365 All Seasons Pass, which is on sale now through June 22 for $139 per month, with discounts available for seniors, youth and young adults ages 19 to 29. A 12-month commitment is required and access to Killington on the Beast 365 begins when 2023 summer operations open for the season. All Beast 365 Seasons Passes include an IKON Base Pass, providing access to more than 40 additional ski destinations.
Summer-only season passes are now available for the Killington Golf Course, Adventure Center and Bike Park. For more information about Killington Resort Season Passes, visit killington.com.