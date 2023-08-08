HINSDALE, N.H. — The New Hampshire Bass Federation Summer Open will take place on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Norm’s Marina on the Connecticut River.
The Summer Open will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Registration for the tournament is currently open and can only be done online. Registration for the event will end on Friday at 7 a.m., 48 hours before the Summer Open begins, according to the website.
The fish limit for the tournament is five.
The entry fee is $130.
Visit https://www.nhtbf.com/summeropen to register or for more information.