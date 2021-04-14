HINSDALE, N.H. — Leading by a single run in the top of the seventh on Wednesday evening, it appeared as though the Sunapee varsity baseball team was resorting to its bag of tricks.
Intentional or not, it worked like a charm.
Drew Clifford tripped — or did he? — while leading off of second base and drew a wild pick-off throw into center that allowed two runs to score as the visiting Lakers went on to defeat Hinsdale 5-2.
"It's been quite some time since we have stayed this close to them," said Hinsdale coach Sam Kilelee, well aware that Sunapee has appeared in five of the last 10 Division 4 state championship games.
The Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the third, thanks to a balk and an RBI groundout. Sean Moynihan singled and scored on an error in the fourth. And two more unearned runs were added in the seventh, with Clifford going down to his knees and drawing a wild throw into center before following teammate Hunter Morse to the plate for some insurance.
"It was Brayden Eastman's first start as a freshman. I thought it was a very quality start," mentioned Kilelee. "We've been pitching very well this season. We haven't walked a lot of guys and we are throwing strikes."
Eastman fanned two, walked three, hit three batters and gave up just one hit in his three innings of work. He also got some great defensive help, with Dan Tetreault (SS) making a spectacular play in the second and Andrew Lindsell (C) throwing out a runner stealing in the third.
"Those two have been playing varsity since seventh grade," the Hinsdale skipper said of Tetreault and Lindsell.
Sunapee's John Roth struck out 11 during his six innings on the hill. He gave up three doubles, including two to Aidan Davis and another to James Zavorotney.
"Aidan gives us quality at bats every time. That's why he is leading off," Kilelee explained. "He has speed and he is very disciplined. When he gets ahold of it, it goes a long ways."
Zavorotney and Davis belted back-to-back doubles in the third to get the Pacers on the board. Jason Cowan drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on an error to make it 3-2 in the fourth.
It looked as though the hosts would pull even in the sixth. Davis again blasted a double to deep center, but was later called out at third on a questionable tag play following a bunt by Tetreault.
Hinsdale baseball roster: Coach — Sam Kilelee. Players - Aidan Davis, Dan Tetreault, Jason Cowan, Andrew Lindsell, Travis Sweetser, Noah Pangelinan, Brayden Eastman, Josh Southwick, Tanner Hammond, James Zavorotney, Matt St. John, Mason Saiter, Arth Patel, Aidan McDonald.