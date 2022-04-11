HINSDALE N.H. — The first baseball game ever played on Hinsdale’s field of dreams will likely be remembered for a certain defensive play.
With one out and a couple runners in scoring position in the top of the second, starting pitcher Aidan Davis sprinted forward and dove to somehow catch a barely-fair bunt before alertly firing to third base to end the inning.
“We made a few really nice plays,” said Pacers coach Sam Kilelee, whose team would lose to Sunapee 12-0 in five innings in the season opener on Monday.
Shortstop Dan Tetreault, who has been building the dugouts and improving the base paths for his Extended Learning Opportunities project, contributed with an unassisted double play in the third. Noah Pangelinan (2B), Johnny Winter (CF) and catcher Andrew Lindsell each had one defensive highlight for the hosts.
“We were right in it up until the fifth inning,” Kilelee noted.
On the 60-degree day, a large crowd looked on as the Lakers stole a 3-0 lead in the fourth and tacked on nine more in the fifth. The visitors drew nine walks in those two frames combined.
“I thought Aidan pitched well,” the Hinsdale skipper said of the junior ace, who fanned two and gave up four hits in his four innings of work. “I think our pitching will be alright this season.”
Dan and Trace Tetreault each singled for the Pacers. Davis earned a couple of free passes, while Pangelinan was able to reach on an error.
“We have to do a better job with two strikes,” stated Kilelee, who saw his players take several called third strikes. “You will never hit the ball if you don’t swing at it.”
Hinsdale (0-1) will play at Farmington on Wednesday and then host Concord Christian on Friday.
Sunapee lineup: Sam Flint SS, Jonah Flint 2B, Drew Clifford C, Hunter Morse 1B, Cole Fair 3B, Finn Flint P, Andy Clans CF, Eric LF, Charlie Gulland RF.
Hinsdale lineup: Aidan Davis P, Dan Tetreault SS, Andrew Lindsell C, Josh Southwick 1B, Brayden Eastman 3B, Noah Pangelinan 2B, Trace Tetreault LF, Mason Sauter RF, John Winter CF.