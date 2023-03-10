BRATTLEBORO — The all-opponent girls basketball teams for the Southern Vermont League were announced recently and several local athletes in the A and C Divisions made the cut.
In the A Division, Brattleboro’s Reese Croutworst and Burr & Burton Academy’s Nevaeh Camp made the first team. Rutland’s Karsyn Bellomo and Anna Moser and Mount Anthony’s Madisyn Moore were also named to the first team.
Nathan Bellomo of Rutland was named A Division Coach of the Year.
For the B Division first team, Springfield’s Macie Stagner, Hartford’s Charlotte Jamin, Fair Haven’s Britiney Love and Lili Briggs, and Windsor’s Sydney Perry and Sophia Rockwood made the team.
The B Division Coach of the Year was Fair Haven’s Kyle Wilson.
In the C Division, Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker made the first team. White River Valley’s Ella Perreaul and Tanner Drury, West Rutland’s Peyton Guay and Arianna Coombs, and Green Mountain’s Riley Paul were also selected to the team.
West Rutland’s Carl Serrani was named the C Division First Team Coach of the Year.
In the D Division, Arlington’s Sidney Herrington and Taylor Wilkins were named to the team. Hannah Welch from Poultney, Jenna Davine and Isabel Greb from Proctor, Olivia Cole Bugay from Long Trail and Hailey Rivers from Mount Saint Joseph were also selected to the team.
Arlington’s Mikayla Dambrackas was named the D Division First Team Coach of the Year.
A Division honorable mentions included Brattleboro’s Kaitlyn Pattison and Abby Henry and Burr & Burton Academy’s Josie Powers and Ainerose Souza. Mount Anthony’s Alle George and Taeya Guetti and Rutland’s Ryleigh Hughes, Jasmine Evans and MacKenzie McLaughlin also earned honorable mention honors.
In the B Division, Fair Haven’s Isabelle Cole, Kate Hadwen, and Alana Williams all earned honorable mention along with Otter Valley’s Anna Lee, Windsor’s Audrey Rupp, and Springfield’s Persephone Steele.
In the C Division, honorable mentions included Laura Kamel, Delaney Lockerby, and Veronica Moore from Bellows Falls Union High School and Hannah Greenwood, Samantha Morse, and Mary Sanderson from Leland & Gray Union High School. Rivendell’s Ryleigh Butler, Green Mountain’s Callie Spaulding, White River Valley’s Ashlyn Rhoads and Jillian Barry, West Rutland’s Aubrey Beaulieu, Mallory Hoga, and Kennah Wright Chapman were named as well.
Division D honorable mentions included Poultney’s Emily Handley and Kate De Bonis, Long Trail’s Camilla March and Molly Lukehart, Mill River’s Cheyenne Hoyle, Arlington’s Lily Hosley, and Mount Saint Joseph’s Lauren Charron.