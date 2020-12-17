BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro, Bellows Falls and Twin Valley varsity girls basketball teams are all scheduled to lead things off on Jan. 11, with the Colonels going to Manchester, the Terriers visiting Bennington and the Wildcats hosting West Rutland.
The Southern Vermont League's athletic directors approved a four-division lineup based on school size and geography. The Brattleboro and Bellows Falls teams are all in a Large School East grouping along with Hartford, Woodstock, Springfield and Windsor, while the Leland & Gray and Twin Valley teams are all in a Small School East division along with Rivendell, White River Valley, Sharon Academy and Green Mountain.
The complete schedule for each varsity basketball team in the area is shown below.
Brattleboro Girls
Jan. 11: at Burr and Burton, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14: host Burr and Burton, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 19: at Mount Anthony Union, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: host Rutland, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: host Windsor, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 2: at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: host Springfield, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 9: host Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: host Bellows Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 16: at Windsor, 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: host Woodstock, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 23: at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Feb. 26: at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
March 2: host Saint Johnsbury, 6:30 p.m.
March 5: host Mount Anthony Union, 6:30 p.m.
March 12: at Rutland, 6:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls Girls
Jan. 11: at Mount Anthony Union, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14: host Rutland, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18: at Burr and Burton, 7 p.m.
Jan. 21: host White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Jan. 25: host Brattleboro, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Feb. 2: host Springfield, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: at Windsor, 7 p.m.
Feb. 9: host Woodstock, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12: at Brattleboro, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 16: host Hartford, 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Feb. 23: host Windsor, 7 p.m.
Feb. 26: at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
March 1: host Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
March 4: at Poultney, 7 p.m.
March 8: host Mill River, 7 p.m.
March 11: at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray Girls
Jan. 18: host Poultney, 7 p.m.
Jan. 21: at Long Trail, 6 p.m.
Jan. 25: at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: host Mid-Vt. Christian, 7 p.m.
Feb. 2: at White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: host Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 9: host Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12: host Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16: at Mid-Vt. Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: host White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 23: at Twin Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: at Rivendell, 7 p.m.
March 1: at Springfield, 7 p.m.
March 4: at Arlington, 7 p.m.
March 8: at Long Trail, 7 p.m.
March 11: host Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley Girls
Jan. 11: host West Rutland, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 14: at Poultney, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18: at Long Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 22: host Arlington, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: host Rivendell, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: host White River Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 2: at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Feb. 9: host Mid-Vt. Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: at Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16: at White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: host Green Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 23: host Leland & Gray, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: at Mid-Vt. Christian, 5:30 p.m.
March 1: host Poultney, 6:30 p.m.
March 4: at West Rutland, 7 p.m.
March 8: at Arlington, 7 p.m.
March 11: host Long Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Brattleboro Boys
Jan. 12: at Mount Anthony Union, 7 p.m.
Jan. 15: host Rutland, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 19: host Saint Johnsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26: at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29: host Windsor, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 1: at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: host Springfield, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: host Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: host Bellows Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: at Windsor, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: host Woodstock, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: at Hartford, 7 p.m.
March 1: host Burr and Burton, 6:30 p.m.
March 5: at Rutland, 6:30 p.m.
March 9: at MSJ, 7 p.m.
March 12: host Mount Anthony Union, 6:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls Boys
Jan. 12: host Sharon Academy, 7 p.m.
Jan. 16: at White River Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 19: host Burr and Burton, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Jan. 26: host Brattleboro, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29: at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: host Springfield, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: host Woodstock, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: at Brattleboro, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: host Hartford, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22: host Windsor, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
March 2: host Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
March 5: at Mount Anthony Union, 7 p.m.
March 9: host Rutland, 7 p.m.
March 12: at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley Boys
Jan. 12: host Arlington, 7 p.m.
Jan. 15: host Proctor, 7 p.m.
Jan. 19: at Poultney, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: at Long Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26: host Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29: host White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: host Sharon Academy, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: at Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15: at White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: host Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22: host Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: at Sharon Academy, 7 p.m.
March 2: at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
March 5: at Arlington, 7 p.m.
March 9: host Long Trail, 5:30 p.m.
March 12: host Poultney, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray Boys
Jan. 19: host Long Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 22: host Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Jan. 26: at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: at White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: host Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: host Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: host Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15: at Sharon Academy, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: host White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22: at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: at Rivendell, 7 p.m.
March 2: at Arlington, 7 p.m.
March 5: at Poultney, 7 p.m.
March 9: host Springfield, 7 p.m.
March 12: at Long Trail, 5 p.m.