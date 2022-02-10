TOWNSHEND — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Mary Sanderson has been feeling the love.
The Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball player received 160 votes from her fans to earn Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
The sophomore guard was nominated after scoring 14 points in a 51-32 rout of Mill River.
“Mary is a hard worker with the desire to succeed. She is a complete player on both ends of the court. Mary is a joy to coach,” said Rebels’ leader Terry Merrow.
All About Mary
1. Age: 16
2. Super Bowl prediction: Let’s go with the L.A. Rams
3. Favorite class: Science
4. A bucket list item: Seeing the Northern Lights
5. Favorite meal: Anything at Olive Garden
6. One thing people should know about you: I’m very competitive
7. Favorite athlete: Caroline Ducharme
8. Who would you choose to play your role in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence
9. What would you like to do after high school: Go to a good college
10. Another interest of yours: Softball