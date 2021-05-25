BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will offer swimming lessons at the Living Memorial Park Pool for children who are 3-years-old by June 19, 2021.
Brattleboro residents may register on June 19 from 10 a.m. to noon or on June 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone else may register on June 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.
There will be three sessions offered, with each session being two weeks long. Session 1: June 28 to July 9. Session 2: July 12-23. Session 3: July 26 to Aug. 6. Fees are $40 for Brattleboro residents and $55 for everyone else.
Swim lessons are primarily for Brattleboro residents. Others will be accepted if space is available. The Red Cross has developed a system for lessons, which is considerably different than lesson criteria in past years. Therefore, each child must be tested before being placed in a class and should be prepared to go in the pool at registration. If your child has a Red Cross Card from last summer, bring it to registration, which takes place rain or shine at the Living Memorial Park Pool. This program will follow any updated COVID-19 guidelines and policies that are released.
If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.