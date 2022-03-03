WESTMINSTER — Jamison Nystrom, who is known to feed the post and also pass to finishers on the break, has recently been on the receiving end.
The fans dished out 223 votes his way, earning the Bellows Falls point guard Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors. Nystrom was nominated after piling up 12 points, four rebounds and three steals when the Terriers trounced Leland & Gray.
“Jamison is full of energy, and he wants to see the team succeed. He’s also a very hard worker,” said teammate Owen LaRoss.
All about Jamison
1. Nickname: “Jamo”
2. Future plans: To play a college sport
3. Favorite movie: Remember the Titans
4. One thing on your bucket list: Winning the state title
5. Favorite athlete: Tyler Herro
6. Something you are looking forward to: The playoffs
7. One thing people should know about you: I have a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston
8. Another interest of yours: Winning
9. One thing you are afraid of: Cats
10. Favorite meal: My momma’s salmon