SAINT JOHNSBURY — Will Taggard's phone may have been blowing up with the red "100" emojis on Wednesday evening.
The senior forward scored early in the second period to reach the 100-point milestone in his varsity ice hockey career. He finished with a hat-trick and one assist in Brattleboro's 4-3 victory over Saint Johnsbury.
"I tipped the pass between my legs, drove left on the defenseman, beat him and cut back to tuck it five-hole," he said of the historic tally. "It's really special to see my hard work pay off and to be recognized by the community."
Taggard had more assists than any other player in Vermont last season. During the Colonels' Division 2 state championship run, he tallied twice in both the semifinal and title game.
The versatile player reached the scoring mark despite a shortened junior season due to COVID-19 concerns and playing many minutes at the defensive end.
The son of Ben and Debbie Taggard has been fortunate to have had some exceptional coaching along the way, including Rob Pattison and Eric Libardoni. That duo helped guide the purple and white to a 9-1 record and a D-2 crown last season.
On Wednesday night, Brattleboro goalie Darek Harvey made 20 saves against the Hilltoppers. Evan Wright scored for the 5-8-1 Colonels while Rowan Lonergan had a team-high two assists.