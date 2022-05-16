BURLINGTON — The annual Make-A-Wish Twin State All-Star Hockey Classic will take place at UVM’s Gutterson Field House on June 25, with the women’s matchup leading off at 4 p.m. and the men’s contest following at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door — $15 per adult, $5 per student (ages 7-17), and free for ages 6-and-under.
The Classic showcases top high school seniors from Vermont versus rival New Hampshire players. All proceeds from the event go to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard will play for the Vermont Men’s Team. The Most Valuable Player in Division 2 totaled 24 goals and 23 helpers during his senior season, making him the career assists leader in BUHS program history.
The son of Ben and Debbie Taggard helped the Colonels win the D-2 state championship in 2021. He is going to attend Tufts University in the fall.
Vermont’s complete rosters for the Classic are shown below.
Vermont Men’s Team
WILL TAGGARD (Brattleboro)
Collin Audy (Fairfax)
Jack Averill (CVU)
Sean Beauregard (Saint Albans)
Shane Burke (South Burlington)
Tobey Cram (Essex)
Emmett Edwards (Burr and Burton)
Liam Evarts (Colchester)
Braedon Hemenway (Essex)
Jackman Hickey (Rice)
Evan Kurash (Woodstock)
Jamison Mast (Spaulding)
DaeHan McHugh (Rice)
Matt Merrill (Saint Albans)
Garrett Micciche (Rice)
Keaton Piconi (Woodstock)
Justin Prim (Essex)
Trenton Sisters (Essex)
Jameson Solomon (Spaulding)
Tyson Sylvia (Harwood)
Coach Bryant Perry (Milton)
Coach Chris Line (Essex)
Vermont Women’s Team
Reese Clayton (Saint Albans)
Katie Craig (Rice)
Izzy Crossman (Rutland)
Olivia Dallamura (Burlington/Colchester)
Bria Dill (Spaulding)
Grace Ferguson (CVU)
Avery Gale (Middlebury)
Ella Gibbs (Essex)
Skylar Haley (Woodstock)
Nora Knudsen (Hartford)
Elise Lidstone (Rutland)
Nielsa Maddalena (Essex)
Emily Morris (Spaulding)
Rachel Needleman (Saint Albans)
Faith Reed (Saint Albans)
Sofie Richland (South Burlington)
Mershon Sky (Burlington/Colchester)
Zoe Tewksbury (Spaulding)
Sophie Zemianek (Saint Albans)
Coach Kristi Lewicki (Burr and Burton)
Coach Molly Burke (Stowe)
Coach Vika Simons (Kingdom Blades)