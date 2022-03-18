BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School senior Will Taggard was named the Division 2 Boys' Hockey Player of the Year.
"This award is the best way to end my Colonels hockey career, and certainly a testament to the incredible coaching I've had during my entire life," said the captain. "This season was definitely a special one, full of moments I will never forget — most notably my 100-point hat trick versus Saint J and an overtime win versus Burr and Burton on their Senior Night."
The forward racked up 24 goals and 23 assists during his final season, making him the BUHS career assists leader. He will play in the Vermont Rotary All Star Classic on Saturday.
The son of Ben and Debbie Taggard helped the Colonels win the D-2 state championship in 2021. He is going to attend Tufts University in the fall.
"Hard to believe it's over," he said of his varsity hockey career.
BUHS goalie Darek Harvey was given Division 2 All League Honorable Mention. The junior made a crucial leg save down the stretch as the purple and white held on for a 3-2 victory over Middlebury on Feb. 23.
Hartford's Todd Bebeau and BFA's Toby Duculon were named the coaches of the year. Justin Prim, of Essex, is the Division 1 Player of the Year.
Division 2 All League
1st Team
Blaine Gour (Hartford)
Owen Severy (Milton)
Joseph Barwood (Hartford)
Tyson Sylvia (Harwood)
Cooper Goodrich (Milton)
Keaton Piconi (Woodstock)
2nd Team
Brenden Tedeschi (Union 32)
James McReynolds (Hartford)
Ozzy DeFelice (Hartford)
Emmett Edwards (Burr and Burton)
Connor Tierney (Hartford)
Eddie Hodde (Middlebury)
3rd Team
Karter Noyes (Burr and Burton)
Alex Brown (Mount Mansfield)
Nick Matteis (Lyndon)
Jake Green (Harwood)
Shane Starr (Union 32)
Teddy Munson (Milton)
Honorable Mention
Cam Fougere (Milton)
Aidan Boonyaharn (Hartford)
Evan Kurash (Woodstock)
Cannon Poulin (Burlington)
Nick Passlauqua (Northfield)
Max Brownlee (Burr and Burton)
Toby Draper (Middlebury)
Kellan Bartlett (Middlebury)
Woody Reichelt (Stowe)
Dylan Miller (Lyndon)
Sam Molson (Mount Mansfield)
Joey Niemo (Middlebury)
Caleb Barnier (Milton)
DAREK HARVEY (Brattleboro)
Steven LaBombard (Burlington)
Liam Newhouse (Stowe)
Duncan Matteis (Lyndon)
Division 1 All League
1st Team
Garrett Micciche (Rice Memorial)
Colin Audy (Saint Albans)
Liam Evarts (Colchester)
Dae Han McHugh (Rice Memorial)
Braedan Hemenway (Essex)
Andrew Libby (Rice Memorial)
2nd Team
Tobey Cram (Essex)
Jameson Solomon (Spaulding)
Alex Rublee (Colchester)
Shane Burke (South Burlington)
Ryan Dousevicz (Colchester)
Ian Boutin (Essex)
3rd Team
Matt Merrill (Saint Albans)
Matthew Cincotta (Essex)
Jamison Mast (Spaulding)
Ethan Audy (Saint Albans)
Jackman Hickey (Rice Memorial)
Jack Averill (Champlain Valley Union)
Jason Douglas (Champlain Valley Union)