BRATTLEBORO — "Watching all the way from Washington State! Go Vermont!" is what Tierney Hastings posted on the Brattleboro 12s' social media page on Sunday.
She wasn't alone.
Brattleboro Little League fans from all over were tuning in to Morris Senkichi Senky Kimura's Facebook Live streams and later checking out the action on ESPN+ in order to root on head coach Chad Gundry's team, which went an amazing 9-2 this summer.
"Thank you for your hard work and love of the game. I am so proud of you all," wrote John Cole to the 12-year-old All Stars.
"You had this entire town behind you and cheering you on from afar," Lori Wood reminded the players.
Brattleboro cruised through the district bracket, beating Rutland and Bennington by a combined 50-7. The South Main Street field was packed when the dream team started out with a 9-2 victory, powered by three-run homers from Ryan Peloso and Kason Gundry.
"We hit well and we have good pitching depth," explained Senji Kimura, who threw a no-hit shutout and fanned 14 in the opener.
The district champs then went 3-0 in Saint Albans to become the 18th Brattleboro 12U team in history to be crowned state champion. That was followed by a parade through town and some air time on 96.7 FM.
Six different players were batting .400 or better for Vermont's representatives, including Kimura (.667), Sebastian Garro (.538), Peloso (.500), Briar Cutting (.462), Logan Waite (.429) and Landon Zinn (.400). Flame throwers Kimura and Peloso had struck out a combined 85 batters.
"Why not us?" became the team motto.
The locals would play a couple of games in the ongoing regional tournament in Connecticut, losing 3-0 to Maine on Saturday and then 2-0 to New Hampshire on Sunday. Starters Kimura (12 strikeouts) and Peloso (7 strikeouts) both pitched brilliantly, while Wylie Nelson, Cutting and Peloso all had one hit in the New England tourney.
"Thank you all for making baseball so enjoyable to watch. It has been AWESOME," is what Brattleboro fan Kim Mckay posted recently on the team's Facebook page.
Brattleboro's roster: Coaches — Chad Gundry, Tucker Leary, Brian Casey. Players — Briar Cutting, Senji Kimura, Ryan Peloso, Kaden Cole, Kason Gundry, Landon Zinn, Logan Casey, Wylie Nelson, Colby Robinson, Yingnyen Wangchuk, Logan Waite, Cooper Leary, Sebastian Garro.