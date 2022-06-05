BRATTLEBORO — A baseball hero, an individual track state champion, and a softball star have all been nominated for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The voting will end on June 12 at 9 a.m.
The three nominees are shown below.
Willem Thurber delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Brattleboro baseball team nipped Rice 2-1 in a Division 1 quarterfinal thriller. The sophomore had previously thrown a runner out at home from left field and later kept the game tied with some outstanding relief pitching.
Jonathan Terry struck gold in the triple jump with a leap of 40-9 at the Division 2 State Track and Field Meet. The Bellows Falls senior was also the runner-up in the discus.
Catherine Shine drove in three runs for the Leland & Gray varsity softball team in its 21-5 playoff victory over Randolph, with a sacrifice fly and a two-run double.