RUTLAND — Kali Taylor set records in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle and the Brattleboro Swim Team took second place in the District Championships on Sunday.
Brattleboro finished second in team points to Rutland (1737) with 1667 points. However, Brattleboro took home the most medals from the District Championship meet with 62 overall. Brattleboro won 28 gold medals, second only to Bennington who won 31 gold medals and placed fourth overall in points (970) in the meet. Brattleboro also claimed 24 silver medals and 10 bronze in the meet. By comparison, Rutland won the second most medals on the day with 53 (10 gold, 22 silver and 21 bronze).
Taylor finished with a time of 2:00.72, over 22 seconds ahead of second place finisher Abby Kopeck of the Manchester Triton Swim team, in the 200-yard freestyle and 55.34 in the 100-yard freestyle to edge out Willa Redden of the Manchester Triton Swim Team (59.92)
“Kali has nerves of steel. … She’s very soft spoken, but she is so fierce inside. We kind of expected her to break a couple of records. … She was thrilled that it happened,” said Brattleboro Swim Team head coach Pedr Seymour. “The 100-yard freestyle record was close. She broke that by .05, but she broke the 200-yard free record by four seconds, which that’s a pretty solid record set right there. I was pretty happy about that.”
Taylor also had impressive performances in her other races of the day. She took first place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:33.41, nearly three minutes ahead of the second-place finisher, and she won a close race in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.98. Redden (26.15) and Kopeck (26.43) finished second and third, respectively in the 50-yard freestyle.
Taylor was also part of two mixed 18-year-old and under relay teams that placed second to Bennington along with teammates Emily Croteau, Morgan Murray and Connor Marshall. The team finished just 1.32 seconds behind Bennington in the 200-yard freestyle relay and just over two seconds behind in the 200-yard medley relay.
Croteau had an impressive day for the women as well in the 17- to 18-year-old division, winning all of her races. Croteau picked up wins in the 50- and 100-yard backstroke and the 50- and 100-yard butterfly.
Individually, Brattleboro’s Merritt Goodell had a strong showing in the 12-year-old and under division. Goodell won the 100-yard backstroke and took second place in the 50-yard backstroke and 100-yard freestyle.
Tenley Rea also turned in strong performances in the 12-year-old and under division with second place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke and a third-place finish in the 100-yard individual medley (IM) in the 11- to 12-year old division. Rea was very close to pulling out two wins on the day. Her second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle was only four hundredths of second off from winner Elise Hornby of the Manchester Triton Swim Team and seven tenths of a second of Hornby’s time in the 100-yard breaststroke.
In the 13- to 14-year-old division Natalie Macaluso had the strongest performance for the team winning the 100-yard IM and the 100-yard backstroke and taking second place in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle.
“She did really well in the 13, 14 age group, so it’s really fun to think about what she’s going to be doing next year as a 14-year-old,” said Seymour.
Macaluso was also on the mixed 14-year-old and under teams along with Rosie Rodriguez, Sullivan Murray and Liam Bliss that won the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay.
As a team, the 11- to 12-year-old division and the 13- to 14-year-old division had the strongest performances for Brattleboro on the women’s side.
In the 11- to -12-year-old division, Brattleboro finished with six swimmers in the top 15 in the 50-yard backstroke. They also placed five swimmers in the top 15 in the 50-yard butterfly and four swimmers in the top 15 in the 50-yard freestyle.
Brattleboro had a similar performance in the 12-year-old and under 100-yard freestyle in which four of the team’s swimmers finished in top 15.
In the 13- to 14-year-old division, Brattleboro placed five swimmers in the top 10 in the 50-yard butterfly and the 50-yard backstroke and five in the top 15 in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle.
Rodriguez helped lead the way in those races with a second-place finish in the 50-yard backstroke, a third-place finish in the 50-yard butterfly.
“It helps us a lot. That depth and considering the fact that we scored out of 12 places helps so much.”
On the men’s side, Bliss helped lead the way for Brattleboro, winning the 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle and taking second place in the 50-yard backstroke in the 13- to 14-year-old division.
“Liam’s talented,” Seymour said. “He’s gotten in really good shape. I think he’s still on the curve here with improving his times and I’m really excited to see what he can do on the weekend in the 50 free and the 100 free. Those are his favorite races. He’s amped up about it.”
In the same division, Sullivan Murray finished second in the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard breaststroke. He was also the only participant in the 100-yard backstroke and finished with a time of 1:17.34.
Ben Tardif, Eli Mitchell, Owen Houghton, Morgan Murray and Connor Marshall all had solid showings.
In the 17- to 18-year-old age group, Tardif won the 50-yard backstroke and placed second in 50-yard breaststroke, finishing just two tenths of a second off the winner Sam Tock from Bennington. Tardif placed third in the 50-yard freestyle, just under four tenths behind second place finisher Blake Bishop of Rutland. Tardif was also the lone competitor in the 50-yard butterfly finishing in 32.46 seconds.
“Ben’s a very consistent swimmer right now and that’s going to help us score points. There aren’t as many kids competing in the 17, 18 age group, so if you have a kid in that category and they’re in shape they’re going to contribute to the team quite a bit.”
In the 15- to 16-year-old age group, Marshall placed first in the 200-yard freestyle, won a head-to-head matchup against in the 500-yard freestyle against Bennington’s Keegan Avienu by about 40 seconds and place third in the 50-yard freestyle.
Heading into the State Championships this weekend, Seymour said Marshall has a lot of confidence.
“His events are going to be more spread out. He’s going to have more rest in between them. For instance, the 500 happens in the middle of the day so he and Kali will be able to focus on that event and then get two hours of rest before the next swimming session starts on Saturday.”
In the same age group, Morgan Murray placed second in the 100-yard IM, the 100-yard butterfly and the 50-yard butterfly. He also was the lone competitor in the 200-yard IM finishing with a time of 2:35.13.
Seymour believes Morgan Murray will have an even better performance at the State Championship this weekend.
“Morgan trained right up until the day before districts, so he was really feeling the effects of that training,” Seymour said. “He’s going to be much better rested for States and I think we’re going to see a much better time from him in the 200 IM. He’ll probably be at least 10 seconds faster.”
In the 11- to 12-year-old division, Houghton won the 50-yard butterfly, finished second in the 50-yard backstroke and placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle.
In the same age group, Mitchell placed second in the 50-yard breaststroke and third in the 100-yard freestyle.
The VSA 2023 State Championships will begin at 9:25 a.m. on Saturday at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction. The State Championships will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 6.