BRATTLEBORO — What was supposed to be a general assembly on Monday at Brattleboro Union High School turned into a much more significant occasion as teacher and coach Tyler Boone was presented with the Air & Space Forces’ Sentry Educator Award.
“It’s nice to get recognition for some of things that go on at the high school. It is hard to win an individual award because so much of what happens at the school is due to the fact, and the hard work, of dozens and dozens of other people at the school,” Boone said.
Coming into the general assembly on Monday, Boone said the assembly was described as a pep rally to celebrate the spring athletes, which included two teams Boone coaches: unified basketball and girls tennis.
“I was more excited to see the two varsity teams that I coach be recognized, especially unified basketball is top in the state,” Boone said. “(The) girls tennis team is playing competitive matches and winning for the first time in four years, so part of me was excited to get this, but also wishing they could have a moment.”
According to an article in The Daily News, the new award was started by members of the 319 Recruiting Squadron at Hanscom Air Force Base to honor 10 of the best educators in New England. Some of the attributes that the Air Force values are members dedicated to their community and who embody excellence, service and integrity toward themselves and their mission. The award can be given to teachers, counselors, coaches principals and others throughout New England.
“It’s nice to receive the award because it just means that the community supports what I do and that includes unified, it includes girls tennis, it includes a lot of the other whole school activities that we do,” Boone said. “We’ve done theme days for trans day of visibility, pledges to end the use of the ‘R’ word. We’ve done self-esteem campaigns. So, it feels good being recognized because that stuff is very important and hopefully the people that have seen it, that see the award, now might have a little bit more self-esteem.”
Sergeants Nicholas Herbstler and Kimberly Nagle visited BUHS on Jan. 11 this year to help promote the award. In the letter to Herbstler and Nagle nominating Boone, dated Jan. 26, BUHS Interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler said it took but a few minutes to identify Boone as the most deserving nominee from the school.
Boone has worked in Integrated Learning Services at BUHS since August of 2017. The way that Boone approached the job on a daily basis, which Damkoehler described in the letter as being with “respect, dignity and grace” was a significant reason for the nomination.
“Tyler coordinates the Unified Program and coaches Unified Soccer, Bowling, Snowshoe, Basketball and Bocce Ball teams. These programs were not in place when Tyler started working at BUHS,” the nomination letter read. “Tyler also serves on the BUHS Leadership Council and Diversity and Equity Committee. Over and above the aforementioned commitments, when the BUHS girls tennis team needed a coach and no one applied, Tyler stepped up and took over the coaching responsibilities so that this program would not be eliminated.”
In addition to the work at BUHS, Boone also works with Special Olympics, The Frances Hicks Memorial Fund, and Dedicated Dads.
“One of the main reasons Tyler works with Special Olympics is to ensure that all members of the community are afforded the opportunity to be part of a team and their families deserve to have a positive connection with other families in like situations,” Damkoehler’s nomination letter read.
Last year, Boone won two national awards.
Boone’s work has also served as an example for other high schools throughout the state, which is part of the reason Boone volunteers for the Leadership Council and Diversity Equity Committee, the letter stated.
The Frances Hicks Memorial Fund provides grants to individuals with intellectual disabilities to ensure that they can have the same access to life enriching activities as other people.
Boone’s facilitates “Dedicated Dads,” which is a support group for fathers. The program was coordinated through the school district and it is for anyone that identifies as a father. Boone was also a participant in the group. Having served as a foster parent to several students, Boone found it somewhat overwhelming being the only “dad” in other support groups. Dedicated Dads provided a place for fathers to talk about the challenges they face on a daily basis, the letter stated.
Ultimately, Boone said the hope from receiving the award is that it will lead to greater awareness in the community and throughout the state. As an example, Boone hopes that unified programs expand beyond high schools to both middle and elementary schools.
“What I hope is that people will know what we do about unified sports, Special Olympics, girls and women’s sports with the tennis (and) some of the other involvement that I have in the community,” Boone said. “I’m on the Diversity Equity Committee. I sit on the board of the Frances Hicks Foundation and hopefully more and more people will see the value in these endeavors and hopefully (will be) inspired to make their own mark because what I would love to have happen is I would love for robust unified programs to be at every school in the State of Vermont and the region and the country.”