champs

The foursome of, left to right, David Allbee, Gaetano Putignano, Bill Stevens, and Skip Brown, are the 13th annual Tee It Up For Health champions.

 Provided photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WILMINGTON — Twenty-two teams, 39 sponsors, and 15 volunteers participated in Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s 13th annual Tee It Up For Health Golf Tournament June 11 at Haystack Golf Course in Wilmington.

The weather was beautiful, the event went smoothly, and over $50,000 was raised, thanks to golfers, generous sponsors, and volunteers. Net proceeds from the event benefited Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Emergency Department renovation project.

Tournament results are shown below.

Winners (score of 59): David Allbee, Bill Stevens, Brian Baker, Skip Brown. Runners-up: Els Walker, Terry Boyce, Barbara Knapp, Susan Fasoldt.

Closest to Pin Winners

Hole 4: Women — Kat Bordeau. Men — John Gregory, Sr.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Hole 7: Women — Barbara Knapp. Men — Peter Schofield.

Hole 13: Women — Linda Jane Parsons. Men — Dan Neviackas.

Long Drive: Women — Barbara Knapp. Men — Dave Allbee.

Putting Contest: Father Skip Baltz.

Generous sponsors for the 2022 Tee It Up For Health Golf Benefit were: Event Sponsors — The Richards Group, Haystack Golf Club. Platinum Sponsors —  Coverys, Elizabeth Walker. Gold Sponsor — Peoples United Bank/M&T Bank. Silver Sponsors — 802 Credit Union, Andy & Linda Barber, Linda Bastian, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Brook Field Service, Lawrence & Lober Electric, West River Family Dental. Hole Sponsors — Allard Lumber, Arc Mechanical, Baker Newman Noyes, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Cerner Corporation, Chroma Technology, DMI Paving, First Choice Communication, Howard Printing, Irving Oil, Northeast Delta Dental, Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer, Ski Country Legal PLC, Southern Vermont Podiatry, David & April Sprague and Family, WW Building Supply. Bronze Sponsors — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, Canon Solutions America, Community Bank, Lawton Floor Design, Leader Beverage. Flag Sponsors — Deerfield Valley News, Phil & June Dibble, Doug & Cathy DiVello, Five Maples, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, W&B Management in memory of Effie Chamberlin, W&B Management in memory of Wally & Eleanor Lowe.

Save the date for Grace Cottage’s 14th annual Tee It Up for Health benefit on June 10, 2023.