WILMINGTON — Twenty-two teams, 39 sponsors, and 15 volunteers participated in Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s 13th annual Tee It Up For Health Golf Tournament June 11 at Haystack Golf Course in Wilmington.
The weather was beautiful, the event went smoothly, and over $50,000 was raised, thanks to golfers, generous sponsors, and volunteers. Net proceeds from the event benefited Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Emergency Department renovation project.
Tournament results are shown below.
Winners (score of 59): David Allbee, Bill Stevens, Brian Baker, Skip Brown. Runners-up: Els Walker, Terry Boyce, Barbara Knapp, Susan Fasoldt.
Closest to Pin Winners
Hole 4: Women — Kat Bordeau. Men — John Gregory, Sr.
Hole 7: Women — Barbara Knapp. Men — Peter Schofield.
Hole 13: Women — Linda Jane Parsons. Men — Dan Neviackas.
Long Drive: Women — Barbara Knapp. Men — Dave Allbee.
Putting Contest: Father Skip Baltz.
Generous sponsors for the 2022 Tee It Up For Health Golf Benefit were: Event Sponsors — The Richards Group, Haystack Golf Club. Platinum Sponsors — Coverys, Elizabeth Walker. Gold Sponsor — Peoples United Bank/M&T Bank. Silver Sponsors — 802 Credit Union, Andy & Linda Barber, Linda Bastian, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Brook Field Service, Lawrence & Lober Electric, West River Family Dental. Hole Sponsors — Allard Lumber, Arc Mechanical, Baker Newman Noyes, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Cerner Corporation, Chroma Technology, DMI Paving, First Choice Communication, Howard Printing, Irving Oil, Northeast Delta Dental, Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer, Ski Country Legal PLC, Southern Vermont Podiatry, David & April Sprague and Family, WW Building Supply. Bronze Sponsors — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, Canon Solutions America, Community Bank, Lawton Floor Design, Leader Beverage. Flag Sponsors — Deerfield Valley News, Phil & June Dibble, Doug & Cathy DiVello, Five Maples, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, W&B Management in memory of Effie Chamberlin, W&B Management in memory of Wally & Eleanor Lowe.
Save the date for Grace Cottage’s 14th annual Tee It Up for Health benefit on June 10, 2023.